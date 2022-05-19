Lifespan appoints Arthur Sampson as interim president and CEO

Sampson will step into his new role while the Lifespan Board of Directors conducts a national search for a permanent successor to replace Dr. Timothy Babineau on June 1, Lifespan board chairman Lawrence A. Aubin Sr. wrote in an early May message to employees that was obtained by the Globe on Thursday.

PROVIDENCE — Lifespan, the state’s largest hospital system, has appointed Arthur Sampson as its interim president and chief executive officer, the Globe has learned.

In April, Babineau confirmed that he was stepping down at the end of May. Babineau has long been a leading voice for the proposed hospital merger between Lifespan and Care New England, which included a $125 million minimum contribution from Brown University. But the deal fell apart in February when the attorney general’s office denied the application and the Federal Trade Commission expressed its own opposition.

Advertisement

At the request of the Lifespan board, Babineau will stay on as a consultant to the hospital system through the end of September.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Sampson was most recently the president of The Miriam Hospital, but comes into Lifespan’s top office with nearly 45 years of health care experience. He received a master’s degree in healthcare administration from George Washington University and served administrative residencies at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore and Union-Truesdale in Fall River, Mass. (now Charlton Memorial).

Prior to joining The Miriam, Sampson led Newport Hospital for 24 years.

“Arthur is an agile and strong leader and works well with individuals at all levels of the organization,” Aubin wrote. “We are fortunate to have him rejoining Lifespan during this transition period, bringing his institutional knowledge, expertise, and experience to continue the important work laid out in our Lifespan 2025 strategic plan.”

Aubin told employees that the board will initiate a national search for a new president and chief executive officer in the “coming weeks.” It was unclear if Lifespan had initiated a national search as of Thursday.

Advertisement

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.