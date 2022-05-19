fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mass. reports 14,878 new coronavirus cases among public school students and 4,090 among staff

By Adria Watson Globe Staff,Updated May 19, 2022, 57 minutes ago
Students change classes at Burlington High School.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Thursday reported 14,878 new cases students and 4,090 among staff for the week that ended Wednesday.

The 18,968 total cases were 1,545 more, or about 9 percent more, than those reported last week, according to data published by the state.

Here’s other data highlights from this weeks school coronavirus report and reported state data:

Percentage of positive students: 1.62

Percentage of positive staff members: 2.92

Number of participating schools: 1,828

Number of pooled tests: 35,805

Pooled test positivity rate: 5.69%

District with the highest number of cases:

  1. Boston
  2. Springfield
  3. Newton

Number of active K-12 school clusters: 6

Cases among children (from May 1 to May 16):

  • From birth to age 4: 2,864
  • 5 to 9 years old: 3,332
  • 10 to 14 years old: 3,463
  • 15 to 19 year old: 3,865

Hospitalizations among people under age 20: 76

Deaths among people under age 20: 0

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.

