Mass. reports 14,878 new coronavirus cases among public school students and 4,090 among staff

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Thursday reported 14,878 new cases students and 4,090 among staff for the week that ended Wednesday.
The 18,968 total cases were 1,545 more, or about 9 percent more, than those reported last week, according to data published by the state.
Here’s other data highlights from this weeks school coronavirus report and reported state data:
Percentage of positive students: 1.62
Percentage of positive staff members: 2.92
Number of participating schools: 1,828
Number of pooled tests: 35,805
Pooled test positivity rate: 5.69%
District with the highest number of cases:
- Boston
- Springfield
- Newton
Number of active K-12 school clusters: 6
Cases among children (from May 1 to May 16):
- From birth to age 4: 2,864
- 5 to 9 years old: 3,332
- 10 to 14 years old: 3,463
- 15 to 19 year old: 3,865
Hospitalizations among people under age 20: 76
Deaths among people under age 20: 0
