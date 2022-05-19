New Orange Line trains taken out of service after brake problem found

“Earlier today at Wellington Station, a new Orange Line train experienced a problem in one of the train’s multiple braking units, and it went disabled. The issue never presented a hazard for riders nor employees, but the train was removed from service for an inspection,” the T statement said.

The MBTA detailed the development in a statement, and a spokesperson said the move meant 64 new trains were taken out of service.

The MBTA said Thursday that it’s putting its new Orange Line trains out of service after a problem surfaced with a braking unit on one of them.

Official said that while the T “works to determine the exact cause of the failure, a proactive decision has been made to keep all of the new trains out of service while the vehicle engineering and technical teams troubleshoot the problem. With safety being the top priority, the MBTA took this action out of an abundance of caution.”

Riders can expect longer wait times, per the statement.

“While Orange Line service will continue uninterrupted with the use of older model trains, customers are advised that wait times at station platforms will be slightly longer, with trains arriving approximately every 8 ½ minutes this afternoon,” the release said. “The MBTA appreciates and apologizes for the frustration this may cause.”

The T’s in the process of replacing its aging fleet of Red and Orange Line cars with new models, but the rollout has been repeatedly delayed.

This is a breaking story that’ll be updated when more information comes out. Material from prior Globe stories was used.

