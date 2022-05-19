Police search home in connection with slaying of Vermont native in Texas

The warrant granted Austin police permission to search a one-story ranch home on Manchester Circle in that city. According to the warrant, investigators were directed to preserve any relevant evidence including “bloody clothing, footwear, towels, and/or rugs,” as well as any possible trace evidence including bone fragments and fingerprints

The information was contained in a search warrant issued May 12 out of Austin Municipal Court. Wilson was shot several times and her body was discovered by a friend inside an apartment on Maple Avenue in Austin, police have said.

Police investigating the May 11 fatal shooting of Anna Moriah Wilson, a 25-year-old Dartmouth graduate and professional gravel cyclist who was killed in Austin, Tex. days before a race, obtained a warrant the day after the slaying to search another Austin home for possible blood and trace evidence, records show.

A call to a number listed for the person identified in Travis County, Tex., records as the owner of the Manchester Circle home wasn’t immediately returned Thursday morning.

No arrests have been made in the case, though police said last week that they had identified a person of interest. An Austin police spokesperson said via email Thursday when asked about possible suspects that the department had “no updates at this time.”

A public records request for information on what, if any, evidence was seized during the Manchester Circle property was submitted to police early Thursday afternoon.

The warrant affidavit said Wilson went swimming with a friend on May 11 and returned home after 8:30 p.m., KXAN-TV in Austin reported. A neighbor’s home surveillance footage showed a vehicle pull up near the house around 8:36 p.m., the affidavit said, per the KXAN report.

The warrant described the Manchester Circle home to be searched as a single-story, single-family residence with a light tan brick exterior and white-framed windows.

“The front of the property is surrounded by a wood and wire, ‘cattle fence’ style fence,” the warrant said.

Wilson was an accomplished collegiate skier who grew up mountain biking near her East Burke, Vt. home. She had won several off-road cycling events this year and arrived in Texas as a favorite in her next race.

But on May 11, just a few days before Gravel Locos, a 150-mile race in Hico, Wilson, 25, was killed. She was shot several times inside the Maple Avenue apartment, where her friend found her unconscious just before 10 p.m. Officers and paramedics performed life-saving measures, but Wilson died of her injuries.

Police have said the shooting didn’t appear to be random.

Wilson’s parents, Eric and Karen, said in a recent statement posted to the Facebook page of the middle school their daughter attended that she was always “pushing tirelessly to reach her goals, we knew she was pursuing that which she loved. We will miss her terribly and know that all mourn her with us.”

A number of Wilson’s friends and competitors in the close-knit cycling community have also taken to social media in recent days to offer tributes, including former cycling teammate Alison M. Tetrick.

“All of the moments and times and pedaling spent together were cherished then and treasured now and forever,” Tetrick posted to Instagram on Monday. “The world seems so much smaller without you, @mo__wilson. Nothing seems as important as just being able to see you and witness all of your gracious and kind power. To know you are thriving in all you wanted to do.”

Tetrick said Wilson possessed thoughtfulness and warmth.

“You were and are pure magical magnetic strength and humility,” Tetrick wrote. “I have never met someone that tackled every course and task with such pure, peaceful joy, and tenacity. ... We became @iamspecialized teammates, colleagues, friends, and committed bike family. Your life was just getting started and it was bigger than this world deserved. I am devastated and 💔. I pray for your family and all of us who loved you and were inspired by you.”

Tetrick also shared some of the final words she had exchanged with Wilson.

“Some of the last words we had just a little bit ago was similar to what I said when I first met you. ‘You are stronger than you know. Own it. I am so goddamn proud of you. And I love you,’” Tetrick wrote. “You told me to keep being me and you loved me.”

Wilson’s slaying, Tetrick continued, was a “senseless” tragedy.

“Maybe the world couldn’t harness everything you were supposed to be,” wrote Tetrick, whose post was liked by cycling legend Lance Armstrong. “I am angry and lost. But I will try my best to keep being me for YOU. I love you, Mo. I always will. In my ❤️, we are still sitting on this curb or pedaling along with laughter as you charge up the hills and keep discovering more strength than ever thought possible and spreading your light and joy to all. Charge on my dear friend. We love you. You are our family. May we carry your ⭐️ with us forever. It will not be the the same without you.”

