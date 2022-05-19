Rhode Island PrideFest 2022 will take place on June 18

PROVIDENCE — After a long pandemic hiatus, PrideFest is back in Rhode Island this year.

The annual PrideFest, which was postponed last year and canceled in 2021, will return to Providence on Saturday, June 18. The event is billed as the largest LGBTQIA+ marketplace & business expo in New England, featuring more than 200 vendors, exhibitors, and non-profit organizations this year.

A full-service beer, wine, and spirits garden will be set up along South Water Street, where guests will able to watch a full day of local and national performances.