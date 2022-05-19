Ringling Bros. circus prepares for a new ‘Greatest Show on Earth’

“We have a theory: Small change is no change,” Feld told the Globe. “We wanted to make a dramatic change. There are all new audiences around and new generations of kids. We want to do what’s right for today and the future.”

Ringling Bros. stopped touring on May 21, 2017 because of diminishing ticket sales and controversy over the animals they featured. But not long after it halted, Kenneth Feld, CEO of Feld Entertainment, which has operated the circus since 1967, says they began working to reimagine the big top without animals.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus is back, with a newly revamped “Greatest Show on Earth” focused on the acts that have wowed people for generations: The daring circus families who for 146 years performed death-defying acts under the big top tents.

Advertisement

Five years later, the circus is nearly ready to relaunch — without elephants, lions, or other animal acts, just incredible human performers.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The new show has the support of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which used a dedicated website to take the circus to task for abuse of animals in the past.

“Ringling is returning with a bang, transforming the saddest show on Earth into a dazzling display of human ingenuity after 146 years of animal abuse,” PETA spokesman David Perle said in an email to the Globe. “PETA is cheering on the animal-free revamp and will gladly hand over Circuses.com to celebrate the spotlight’s turn toward talented human professionals who choose to perform.”

Feld Entertainment has not responded to the offer of the website, Perle said.

“We have been too busy focusing on the relaunch of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey,” a spokesperson for Feld Entertainment told the Globe via email.

Circus families and troupes have been honored in museums around the world, and in Ringling’s hometown of Sarasota, Florida, where short biographies are featured along the Circus Ring of Fame. The revamped show brings their history to life, Feld says.

Advertisement

“Circus performers are probably the greatest athletes you’ll ever see,” he said. “It’s one thing to risk your life every week for eight minutes to get the adulation and adoration of the audience. This takes a different kind of person to do that.”

“What we have is the opportunity to tell their stories,” said Feld. “I have never met anyone in the circus who doesn’t have a special story or special talent. No one understands the real inside baseball of the circus. People want to know more about people, they want an emotional connection, they want to be inspired, and we want these people to be role models and Ringling to be a year-round brand.”

The performers will come from around the world and will perform in “a 360-degree environment,” Feld said, adding that he can’t reveal the technological advances involved. But long gone are the mile-long circus trains of old. The North American tour will travel more efficiently, with trucks and planes.

“We have a whole new look and a whole new feeling,” he said. “We talked to consumers about what they like and what they want to see. We are an interpreter for what they want: thrillers, the ‘wow’ effect.”

Comedy has changed over the years, so one challenge Feld says the circus now faces is engaging people without offensive humor.

Advertisement

Ringling Bros. return has been brewing for about four years, and for the last year, Feld says, they’ve been auditioning new acts. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the process down, but they plan to debut the new show in September 2023. An official tour schedule has not been announced.

Feld, who has been the chairman of the Boston University Board of Trustees since September 2014, told the Globe the show will definitely tour New England.

Feld graduated from BU’s school of business in 1970. His company also operates Disney on Ice, Monster Jam, International Hot Rod Association, and AMA Supercross Championships.

“The day after my last final, I went to work for the circus full time,” he said. “It’s just grown from there: monster trucks, supercross, Jurassic World. We provide family entertainment. That’s what everything is based on. The greatest and original family entertainment is Ringling.”

The closure of Ringling in 2017 was an emotional moment for the Feld family, who were uncertain of the show’s future.

“My father acquired it in 1967. We’ve actually been stewards of Ringling Barnum and Bailey longer than any Ringling brother,” Feld said. “My daughters have grown up with the circus from when they were born. The important thing is we knew all the people. It is very emotional. It was like one big family.”

The tightrope act at the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Boston, May 23, 1966. James McDevitt/Globe Staff

In its earliest days, the circus relied on innovation and astonishing acts, not animals, to draw crowds.

“The circus always changed and evolved,” Feld said. “It had animals and didn’t have them and had them again. In the late 1800s, the big attraction was Thomas Edison’s first light bulb. It was a huge light bulb and people came to see it.”

Advertisement

And now, the Greatest Show on Earth has evolved again.

“The only thing constant is change and we are embracing it,” Feld said. “The public is going to be better for all our efforts.”

















Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.