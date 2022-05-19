‘Shoot me now!’ Man charged in downtown Boston rape screams at Boston police during violent arrest, prosecutor says.

Fantauzzi is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on the sex assault charges later Thursday. But he first appeared in Roxbury Municipal Court where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf to a charge of resisting arrest, and bail was sat $300 cash. He remained in custody and was being transported to the downtown Boston courthouse.

“Shoot me now!” the 33-year old repeatedly exclaimed as police took him into custody on warrants charging him with raping a person in downtown Boston last Saturday, a prosecutor said in court.

As Boston police officers wrestled him into handcuffs on a Roxbury street Wednesday, Edwin R. Fantauzzi flayed his legs, knocking several to the ground, while also shouting at them.

Fantauzzi appeared in the Roxbury courthouse handcuffed to a wheelchair and it was not immediately known why. Police wrote in the arrest report that he was seen inhaling a white powder when taken into custody. He was taken to an undisclosed hospital for examination, but his health status was not mentioned in the Roxbury court.

Fantauzzi was quickly identified as the alleged assailant in the downtown Boston attack that took place on Harrison Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. And police launched a high profile campaign to get him into custody, taking the rare steps of posting a photograph of him on bpdnews.com where they also appealed for the public’s help in locating him.

On Wednesday around 1:36 p.m., a civilian who had seen media coverage of the police search for Fantauzzi, spotted him getting off an MBTA train at Roxbury Crossing, heading on foot into Nubian Square in Roxbury, a prosecutor said. The citizen called 911 and a dispatcher alerted officers in the neighborhood, a prosecutor said.

Fantauzzi was then spotted sitting in a neighborhood parking lot and was asked by an officer for identification. He allegedly responded by falsely claiming his name was Roberto Santiago. Another officer arrived on the scene and police noticed a tattoo on his left chest that matched the physical description shared by Sexual Assault Unit detectives, a prosecutor said.

It was at that point that police moved to take Fantauzzi into custody, a prosecutor said.

Bail was set at $300 cash for Fantauzzi who is also a Level 3 sex offender with prior convictions including indecent assault and battery on child under 14 years of age in 2019 and indecent assault and battery on a person aged 14 or older in 2015.

Fantauzzi is currently on probation for a robbery conviction in Florida that is being overseen by the Massachusetts probation officers in Essex County, according to court records.





