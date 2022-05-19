Support for Black Lives Matter and police reforms is waning two years after George Floyd’s murder, poll finds

Support for the Black Lives Matter movement’s goals fell to 41 percent of the 1,000 people surveyed, from 48 percent when researchers conducted the same poll last April . Support for the movement’s strategies and tactics dropped to 31 percent from 40 percent last year.

But two years on, support for the Black Lives Matter movement and several police reform measures has fizzled, according to a national poll by UMass Amherst published Wednesday.

George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, 2020, sparked what was widely seen as a national reckoning on anti-Black racism and police violence in America.

Advertisement

“There was a moment in time in which the Black Lives Matter movement had overwhelming support for at least the goals of reforming police, if not radically revamping police departments across the country,” Tatishe Nteta, associate professor of political science at UMass Amherst and director of the poll, said in an interview. “That’s no longer the case. It’s still a popular movement, but that level of popularity has decreased since the summer of 2020.”

Meanwhile, for many Americans, calls to “defund the police” have become less compelling. Just 31 percent of those surveyed supported moving funding for state and local police departments to social services, compared to 38 percent last year.

Other reform measures also saw a drop in support.

Banning the use of military grade equipment and weaponry by state and local police was supported by 42 percent of respondents, down from 48 percent last year.

Support for allowing citizens to sue individual police officers accused of excessive use of force or misconduct decreased to 54 percent from 59 percent.

Support for restricting the ability of police officers from deactivating their body cameras declined to 64 percent from 71 percent.

Support for banning chokeholds by police officers fell to 58 percent from 62 percent.

Nteta said some of the decline in support for police reforms could be due to a rise in violent crime across the country that, while “not enormous,” has prompted a strong political response. President Biden recently called on states to spend unused stimulus funds on policing.

“You’re seeing the argument that the rise in crime can be dealt with through an increase in policing, and so these moderate Democrat elected officials are really sort of moving towards a position which is contrary to that of Black Lives Matter,” Nteta said.

Advertisement

But the drop in support for these police reform measures did not mean that people were necessarily opposed to them; the percentage of people who opposed reforms did not change much.

Instead, more people became ambivalent than before. About one in for respondents said they neither supported nor opposed the proposed changes.

Another notable finding: Some of the steepest declines in support for the Black Lives Matter movement were among African Americans. Black support for the movement’s goals fell by nine percentage points, to 56 percent from 67 percent, and its support for BLM’s strategies fell 16 percentage points, to 49 percent from 65 percent.

Still, African Americans supported BLM more than any other racial group, with white respondents expressing the least support, at 36 percent.

Nteta said another factor for the decline in support could be that racial justice issues have been overshadowed in the media lately by the pandemic, foreign policy, and inflation.

Black Lives Matter also has to contend with strong counter-movements, like Blue Lives Matter, and other efforts that push the idea that police departments do not struggle with systemic issues and can address any problems on their own, Nteta said.

And, he said, police departments are political institutions that are skilled at casting themselves as the answer to social problems, especially escalating crime rates.

The waning support, he said, means police reforms or revamps are more difficult to achieve than they might have been two years ago.

Advertisement

“The movement is going to have to do something in order to regain that momentum and regain that support,” Nteta said.

The UMass Amherst poll also surveyed people about their views on LGBTQ issues, and on LGBTQ and racial issues in schools, finding that 35 percent of Americans, and 60 percent of Republicans, continue to oppose allowing gays and lesbians to legally marry. The poll also found that 33 percent of those surveyed agree with prohibiting discussions of race in schools, while 42 percent disagreed with such a ban.

Majorities also supported teachers having conversations with students about different sexual orientations (66 percent). However, 53 percent said they would find it inappropriate at any grade for K-12 teachers to ask students for their preferred gender pronouns, or to share with their students that they are gay.

“Schools continue to be a major battleground in the culture wars,” Alexander Theodoridis, associate professor of political science at UMass Amherst and associate director of the poll, said in a statement. “Republicans and Democrats hold vastly different views about what topics are appropriate to discuss in America’s classrooms, with large majorities of Republicans telling us that many discussions of race and sexual orientation have no place at any grade level.”

Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.