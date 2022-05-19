This weekend’s heat could break records. These maps show what to expect.

Heat advisories will likely be announced for the weekend due to two days with temperatures of 95 to 99 degrees expected, forecasters said.

Temperatures in the state are expected to reach the mid- and upper-90s on Saturday and Sunday, potentially breaking records in communities across southern New England, the National Weather Service said.

It’s going to get blisteringly hot in Massachusetts this weekend — potentially record-breaking hot.

This graphic shows the forecast and record highs for this weekend for the month and day. National Weather Service

There will be “significant summer heat and humidity this weekend with highs in the 90s away from the coast on both days with heat index values between 95-100,” forecasters said in an online discussion forum. “Daily or even monthly record highs could be challenged.”

Forecasters said Saturday night will be “especially uncomfortable with dew points in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows struggling to fall below 70.”

There is “above average confidence” that daily or monthly record high temperatures could be challenged or broken on Saturday, the weather service said.

On Saturday afternoon, Boston will see a high of 94 degrees, according to the weather service. Most communities across the state will see afternoon temperatures in the mid-90s. The weather service is estimating highs of 94 degrees in Lawrence, 94 in Worcester, 96 in Foxborough, and 97 in Springfield.

The beach will offer a respite from the scorching heat, forecasters predicted. Coastal communities, the Cape and the Islands will be markedly cooler on Saturday, with afternoon highs only in the mid- to upper-70s.

“If you are looking to escape the heat, the coastline will offer some relief,” forecasters said.

This map shows the high temperatures for Saturday afternoon. National Weather Service

This map shows the probabilities of temperatures exceeding 90°F on Saturday. National Weather Service

Sunday is likely to be “another scorcher,” forecasters said.

“Given the warm start, it will not take long for [temperatures] to rise into the 90s,” they said. “It will feel a lot more uncomfortable as well, given that the dew points will be a few degrees higher than the day before.”

Highs on Sunday afternoon will reach 97 degrees in Boston, forecasters said, and most of the state will see highs in the 90s.

This map shows the afternoon high temperatures for Sunday. National Weather Service

This map shows the probabilities of temperatures exceeding 90°F on Sunday. National Weather Service

The weekend heat will likely not qualify as a heatwave, which is defined as three days of temperatures reaching at least 90 degrees. Still, the “anomalous heat should be taken seriously especially if you plan to spend time outdoors away from the immediate coast,” forecasters cautioned.

Explore some resources on how to beat the heat:

