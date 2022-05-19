With a hot weekend on tap, State Police to increase patrols on Revere Beach

State Police will be increasing patrols on Revere Beach this weekend as large crowds are expected as Massachusetts braces for potentially record-breaking heat.

“As always, the Massachusetts State Police, Revere Police, and the Department of Conservation and Recreation welcome all visitors to the beach and encourage all to abide by the law and beach regulations and respect the rights of others,” State Police said in a statement Thursday evening.

The increased police presence comes after a large fight broke out among youth near the bandstand last Saturday evening at the popular North Shore beach.