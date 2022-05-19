With a hot weekend on tap, State Police to increase patrols on Revere Beach

State Police will be increasing patrols on Revere Beach this weekend as large crowds are expected as Massachusetts braces for potentially record-breaking heat.
“As always, the Massachusetts State Police, Revere Police, and the Department of Conservation and Recreation welcome all visitors to the beach and encourage all to abide by the law and beach regulations and respect the rights of others,” State Police said in a statement Thursday evening.
The increased police presence comes after a large fight broke out among youth near the bandstand last Saturday evening at the popular North Shore beach.
Five people were arrested for a large fight involving juveniles near the bandstand Saturday evening, State Police said in a prior statement. One juvenile was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for potentially serious injuries.
In Thursday’s statement, State Police said beach rules will strictly be enforced to promote public safety.
Alcohol, marijuana use, weapons and amplified music are not allowed at Revere Beach and all other Department of Conservation and Recreation beaches, the statement said. Any bags are also subject to search.
The beach will close thirty minutes after dusk, which will be approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, and visitors are required to leave. A parking ban was also placed for 6:00 p.m. Saturday on Revere Beach Boulevard, the statement said.
