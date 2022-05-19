Woman, 94, will (finally) receive her master’s degree, more than 70 years after earning it

Now, more than 70 years later, Greenbaum is getting that graduate diploma from Simmons.

In the summer of 1948, Mildred Greenbaum started taking classes at Simmons College in Boston, and by 1951 she had completed required coursework in the school’s master of library science program. But there was one problem: She didn’t have her bachelor’s degree yet, so she wasn’t able to receive a master’s.

The 94-year-old is slated to receive a master’s in library science degree Friday from the institution now known as Simmons University, where she studied so long ago.

“The people there were wonderful,” Greenbaum said in a phone interview. “My fellow students were great.”

She won’t be able to attend Friday’s commencement ceremony in person, so the diploma will be delivered to her, a spokeswoman from Simmons University said.

Greenbaum credited her granddaughter, Kathryn, with pursuing the matter with Simmons and making sure she received the degree that she had earned.

“I thought it was fabulous that my granddaughter thought I should have it,” she said. “She did a lot of work to get it.”

For Greenbaum, the master’s degree caps a long career that spanned many decades, starting with her first job assembling radar sets at the MIT Radiation Laboratory during World War II while going to secretarial school at night. After she left the lab, she went to work as a secretary and then landed a job at Harvard University’s Widener Library and started taking classes at Harvard Extension School. She continued to work at Widener until she got married in 1953.

After having children she took a part-time job as a librarian in Swampscott Public Schools from 1967 to 1970, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Salem State in 1972. She then worked as the librarian at Eastern Junior High School in Lynn until 1999 when she retired at the age of 72, according to her family.

After retiring, she traveled the world with her husband, including trips to Egypt, Brazil, Israel, and multiple visits to China, and ran her own antique business for several years. Today she lives in Peabody and is a proud grandmother of six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

And her love of books continues, her family said.

Simmons University President Lynn Perry Wooten praised Greenbaum for all that she has accomplished.

“Mildred Greenbaum embodies the spirit of Simmons University’s unique educational mission, which links passion and lifelong purpose,” Wooten said in a statement. “Greenbaum has cultivated a deep desire for learning that fueled her enriching career as a librarian. As a steward of knowledge and a champion of the right to information, she has continued in the School of Library and Information Science’s tradition of remarkable alumni. Greenbaum demonstrates how transformative learning is truly a lifelong process that can challenge and inspire us.”

Greenbaum, who turns 95 on May 25, said she was always determined to pursue her educational goals while she worked.

“I couldn’t afford to go to school during the day,” she said. “I did it at night. It can be done.”

Greenbaum said she wished she had received her master’s degree earlier, because it would have helped her in her career.

“I was more interested in the salary than anything,” she said, with a chuckle.

But as the old saying goes, better late than never.

“Right now it’s lovely to have it,” she said.

