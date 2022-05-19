Conservatives gather for conference in Budapest

During his 12 years in power, Orban, has generated controversy in the European Union for a rolling back of democratic institutions under what he calls an “illiberal democracy,” but garnered the admiration of some segments of the American right for his tough stance on immigration and LGBTQ issues and his rejection of liberal pluralism.

The two-day conference reflects a deepening of ties between the American right wing and the autocratic government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The burgeoning alliance with Orban has led some US commentators to warn of American conservatives allegedly embracing antidemocratic tactics.

BUDAPEST — Dozens of prominent conservatives from Europe, the United States, and elsewhere gathered Thursday in Hungary as the American Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, was held in Europe for the first time.

Advertisement

Delivering the opening address of the two-day conference on Thursday, Orban called Hungary “the bastion of conservative Christian values in Europe,” and urged US conservatives to defeat “the dominance of progressive liberals in public life” as he said he had done in Hungary.

“We have to take the institutions back in Washington and Brussels,” Orban said. “We must find allies in one another and coordinate the movements of our troops.”

The Associated Press and other international news organizations were not granted accreditation to cover the CPAC meeting in Hungary despite making multiple requests over several months.

The Center for Fundamental Rights, an Orban-aligned think tank which organized the conference, hung up during several phone calls with an AP reporter seeking about the event.

Also appearing at the conference in Budapest are several members of Orban’s government and figures from the American right associated with the branch of the Republican party aligned with former president Donald Trump.

The conference is the American political right’s latest embrace of Orban, whom Trump has lavished with praise. Trump — described by aides as being particularly enamored with dictators and authoritarian leaders during his time in office — endorsed Orban’s bid for reelection and urged Hungarian voters to give him another term.

Advertisement

Orban’s party won Hungary’s general election in April, and the prime minister retained his office.

The European Union and human rights organizations have expressed concern over recent Hungarian policies seen as limiting the rights of LGBTQ people, something Orban described Thursday as “gender madness.”

Hungary also faces financial penalties from the EU for alleged rule-of-law violations, including rolling back judicial independence and media freedom, and failing to adequately tackle corruption.

As the American conservative movement increasingly embraces populist, anti-immigrant policies and language, many have looked to Orban’s style of governing and interventionism in the areas of culture, education, and the media as a guidepost.

Associated Press

Bush criticized after mistaken Iraq reference

Former president George W. Bush is facing criticism after mistakenly describing the invasion of Iraq — which he led as commander in chief — as “brutal” and “wholly unjustified,” before correcting himself to say he meant to refer to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq — I mean of Ukraine,” Bush said Wednesday night during a speech at his presidential center in Dallas.

The 75-year-old former president jokingly blamed the mistake on his age, shaking his head and correcting himself, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Advertisement

“Iraq, too — anyway,” he added, before moving on without explaining the Iraq reference.

In his remarks, Bush also likened Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to Britain’s wartime leader Winston Churchill, a comparison he also made earlier this month after meeting with Zelensky via video chat, according to social posts from his presidential center.

But the comment, which was quickly and widely shared on social media, drew condemnation from critics pointing to Bush’s decision to launch a US invasion of Iraq in 2003, an inquiry into alleged weapons of mass destruction that were never discovered.

“If you were George W. Bush, you think you’d just steer clear of giving any speech about one man launching a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion,” former Representative Justin Amash, Independent of Michigan, wrote on Twitter.

“I wish he would have been this honest and critical of himself 20 years, countless lives, and trillions of dollars ago,” Donald Trump Jr. said in a tweet.

“George Bush is laughing in this clip because he knows he and every other Iraq War supporter were rewarded with riches and big media jobs for their work killing a million people, rather than being held accountable and shunned,” tweeted David Sirota, a former speechwriter for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.

A spokesman for the former president did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Launched with a search for suspected weapons of mass destruction that never materialized, the Iraq war resulted in the toppling of Saddam Hussein’s government, along with the deaths of US service members and hundreds of thousands of Iraqi civilians.

Advertisement

All US forces were withdrawn at the end of 2011, but just three years later, American troops were back to help Iraq beat back the Islamic State group, which had swept across the border from Syria to gain control of a large swath of the country.

Since leaving office, through his presidential center, Bush has focused on assisting veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, including helping with the transition to civilian life and hosting recreational events.

Associated Press

Carlsons once sought help from Hunter Biden

Tucker Carlson and his wife were looking to get their son a leg up in his college application to Georgetown University when they turned to a well-connected Washington friend who had an even better-connected father.

“I realize you don’t really know Buckley,” Susie Carlson wrote via e-mail in 2014 to Hunter Biden, a Georgetown graduate and the son of the then-vice president. “Maybe you could meet or speak to him and he could send you a very brief resume with his interests and grades attached.”

Tucker Carlson offered that his son was a good squash player and an excellent fly fisherman. “He loves Washington for all the right reasons, I think,” Carlson added, “and really wants to go to school here.” When Biden agreed to write a letter of recommendation, Susie Carlson added a heap of praise: “Tucker and I have the greatest respect and admiration for you. Always!”

The Carlsons’ past entreaties to Biden may come as a surprise to many present-day viewers of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the highly rated, prime-time Fox News show on which the host has repeatedly ridiculed Biden for seeking to profit off his family connections and at times for his history of personal troubles and drug use.

Advertisement

The interactions reveal the extent to which Carlson was willing to turn on a former associate as he thrives in a hyperpartisan media world in which conservatives have made Biden a prime target for attack during his father’s presidency. They also show how Carlson once sought to benefit from the elite political circles in Washington that he now regularly rails against as the “ruling class.”

Washington Post