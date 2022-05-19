Assessing the promise of upgraded Boston school buildings

As longtime observers of BPS, we’re not disappointed to see the death of BuildBPS, the 10-year facilities plan initiated in 2017. The plan never had a clear timeline, specific budget, or focus on equity, and was called “close BPS” by some, since it always seemed more a strategy to shutter, rather than build, schools.

With the promise of a Green New Deal for Boston Public Schools ( “Wu sets out plan to upgrade school buildings,” Page A1, May 13), the city has a chance to do right by Boston’s students by providing them with new and upgraded facilities.

Disappointed to see closure of schools in the blueprint — again

We would like to believe that the new plan will provide opportunities for Boston’s students. And yet, buried in the rollout is a strategy of “combining small schools.” Since a flawed 2015 audit of BPS by McKinsey and Co. recommended the closure of 30 to 50 Boston schools, the city has sought to couch closures in promises of new buildings and upgrades. Will the new plan similarly make big promises, small improvements, and have school closures as its primary goal, perpetuating racial inequities? Or will it actually provide expanded opportunity for students through authentic community engagement, transparency, and a clear equitable roadmap for the city’s schools?

Barbara Fields

Mattapan

Megan Wolf

Jamaica Plain

Fields is the former senior officer in the BPS Office of Equity and a member of the executive board of the Black Educators’ Alliance of Massachusetts. Wolf is a member of QUEST (Quality Education for Every Student).





BPS needs to listen to the community and understand its needs

Certainly, building new schools and renovating buildings is an important priority for BPS. But while the Green New Deal for Boston Public Schools is being executed, the Wu administration should not act in a top-down manner. BPS needs to listen to the community and understand its priorities.

School buildings are critically important, but what about outdoor spaces? My son’s school, Manning Elementary, has a large parking lot but no ballfield for kids to play on. And although there are a couple of raised beds, we could have a thriving community garden.

Meanwhile, are BPS teachers being supported as they negotiate issues involving bullying and students who have experienced major trauma during the COVID-19 pandemic? Are teachers able to set high expectations for all students for science, the humanities, and the arts? Students need mentors and champions to achieve excellence. Shiny new buildings can help, but they aren’t a panacea.

Philip Lederer

Jamaica Plain





It makes a difference who does the construction work

The Green New Deal for Boston Public Schools, announced last week by Mayor Michelle Wu, will allocate $2 billion for 14 new schools and renovations for many more. This is a win-win for Boston residents and students.

Let’s make it a win-win-win by ensuring that the bulk of this work goes to Boston workers and companies owned by people of color and women.

Wu needs to strengthen the Boston Residents Jobs Policy and the enforcement of its hiring goals (currently 51 percent Boston residents, 40 percent people of color, and 12 percent women, though it really should be 20 percent). Those close to this issue are frustrated that stated hiring goals are rarely met. However, this can be done by creating stiffer penalties for failure to comply.

This work would be carried out at the so-called prevailing wage (the union wage rate) for each trade, creating opportunities for more construction workers to improve their chances to live in Boston.

Unions need to expand and focus their apprenticeship programs to meet this job expansion, and nonunion employers ought to do more to take part in these existing Boston training programs.

This would make the mayor’s proposal something to really celebrate.

Dick Monks

Jamaica Plain

The writer is a member of the Boston Jobs Coalition.