Boost in digital access for low-income Americans is welcome — now sustain it

The commitment from major Internet companies to provide higher-speed service to low-income Americans through the Affordable Connectivity Program carries enormous potential to increase digital access (“Discounted Net services offered for low income,” Business, May 10). However, that potential will be realized only if the federal subsidy reaches most, if not all, eligible households and does not lead to a price cliff for participants.

Currently, 48 million American households are eligible to sign up for the Affordable Connectivity Program based on their income, but total enrollment is nowhere near that number. The persistent gap reinforces the need for government officials and Internet service providers to partner with trusted community-based organizations to identify and enroll eligible participants.