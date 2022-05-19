BC women’s lacrosse advances to Final Four

The Boston College women’s lacrosse team will play in the Final Four for the fifth consecutive season.
The third-seeded Eagles earned a 20-13 win over sixth-seeded Loyola Maryland in an NCAA quarterfinal Thursday afternoon in Newton. BC advances to play second-seeded Maryland on May 27 in Baltimore.
The Eagles have played in four straight championship games and captured the program’s first national title last season.
On Thursday, BC pulled away with a five-goal second period, taking a 10-5 lead into halftime. Belle Smith led the offense with 7 goals and Jenn Medjiid added 5 goals and 3 assists. NCAA all-time leading scorer Charlotte North chipped in 3 goals and 3 assists.
Advertisement
The Eagles (18-3) outshot Loyola, 31-23, and forced 16 turnovers.