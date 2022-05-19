Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman leads US men’s hockey team to shutout of Great Britain

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman recorded a shutout in his debut at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Championship as the US men’s national hockey team defeated Great Britain, 3-0, at Tampere, Finland.

With the US ahead 1-0, Islanders forward Kieffer Bellows, who played one season at Boston University, notched a pair of power play goals in the third period to cement the win.

His first score was set up by Senators forward Adam Gaudette, the Braintree native who won the 2018 Hobey Baker Award at Northeastern. Hopkinton native Sean Farrell was also credited with an assist. Farrell, who just completed his sophomore year at Harvard, also assisted on the second goal from Bellows.