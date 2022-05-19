fb-pixel Skip to main content
Cam Neely leaves open the possibility that Bruce Cassidy may not return as Bruins coach

By Matt Porter Globe Staff,Updated May 19, 2022, 1 hour ago
Assessing the season, Bruins president Cam Neely said, "January, February, March were really good months for us."John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Don Sweeney will return as Bruins general manager, team president Cam Neely said Thursday.

However, Neely left open the possibility that coach Bruce Cassidy may not be back.

Cassidy’s contract is believed to last through 2023.

“I think we have to look at making some changes as far as how we play,” Neely said during his end-of-year press conference at the team’s practice facility in Brighton. “I think Bruce is a fantastic coach. He’s brought a lot of success to this organization. I like him as a coach.

“So we’ll see where it goes. I do think we need to make some changes.”

Neely said he began talking with ownership after the March trade deadline about a contract extension for Sweeney, who worked this season on an expiring deal.

“I wanted to see how the year went,” Neely said. “We had a lot of changes last offseason. I wanted to see how that played out. January, February, March were really good months for us. The team really came together. We had a lot of depth. And I was happy with what he did at the deadline.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.

