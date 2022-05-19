Celtics announce guard Derrick White will miss Game 2 of series vs. Heat

MIAMI – Celtics guard Derrick White will miss Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat on Thursday night due to personal reasons, the team announced.
White, who started in place of injured guard Marcus Smart in Game 1, is averaging 11 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.4 rebounds during these playoffs.
Smart, meanwhile, could return after being sidelined due to a foot sprain. He has been upgraded to probable. Forward Al Horford, who missed Game 1 due to COVID-19 protocols, is listed as doubtful for Game 2.
White was acquired in a trade with the Spurs in February and has emerged as an essential piece of coach Ime Udoka’s bench. Although he has struggled a bit as a shooter, his passing and defense have been quite valuable. The Celtics have outscored opponents by 9.5 points per 100 possessions with White on the court during the playoffs, the best net rating among rotation players.
With White out, Aaron Nesmith could be called upon for the second game in a row after being left out of the playoff rotation up to this point. He had two spectacular blocks in 11 minutes of action in Game 1.
Game 2 begins at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
