Celtics announce guard Derrick White will miss Game 2 of series vs. Heat

MIAMI – Celtics guard Derrick White will miss Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat on Thursday night due to personal reasons, the team announced.

White, who started in place of injured guard Marcus Smart in Game 1, is averaging 11 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.4 rebounds during these playoffs.

Smart, meanwhile, could return after being sidelined due to a foot sprain. He has been upgraded to probable. Forward Al Horford, who missed Game 1 due to COVID-19 protocols, is listed as doubtful for Game 2.