EMass boys’ lacrosse: Mashpee’s Kayden Eaton headlines Players of the Week

Alex Costa and Thomas Driscoll, Arlington Catholic — Costa, a senior captain, scored with seven seconds left in Sunday’s 12-11 win over Cardinal Spellman. He also set up three goals, and Driscoll scored five during the victory. Following the 2-0 week, the Cougars qualified for the state tournament.

Kayden Eaton, Mashpee — Not only was the senior a force between the posts, making 14 saves in an 11-9 win over Monomoy, the goaltender recorded three assists.

Thomas Hustins, Southeastern — The junior scored 10 goals over two games for the Hawks, finding the back of the net five times each in wins over Upper Cape (10-5) and Bishop Connolly (15-2).