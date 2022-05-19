EMass boys’ lacrosse: Mashpee’s Kayden Eaton headlines Players of the Week

Alex Costa and Thomas Driscoll, Arlington Catholic — Costa, a senior captain, scored with seven seconds left in Sunday’s 12-11 win over Cardinal Spellman. He also set up three goals, and Driscoll scored five during the victory. Following the 2-0 week, the Cougars qualified for the state tournament.
Kayden Eaton, Mashpee — Not only was the senior a force between the posts, making 14 saves in an 11-9 win over Monomoy, the goaltender recorded three assists.
Thomas Hustins, Southeastern — The junior scored 10 goals over two games for the Hawks, finding the back of the net five times each in wins over Upper Cape (10-5) and Bishop Connolly (15-2).
Joe Manton, North Quincy — The Red Raiders picked up their first Patriot League win of the season in a 10-4 win over Plymouth North. In two wins, the senior scored eight goals and dished out six assists.
Will McKinnon, Methuen— The senior scored his 100th career goal in a five-goal, four-assist performance during a 17-6 win over Haverhill Friday.
Craig Scharland, Bishop Feehan — In a week that was punctuated by a Catholic Central Cup championship, the senior scored a team-leading four times in the 9-8 cup final win over Austin Prep.
