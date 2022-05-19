First game in Battle of Alberta did not disappoint

“Strange game,” Flames coach Darryl Sutter said. “We scored on our first two shots and there were probably six different games out there. Take the win. Move on.”

The Flames got a hat trick from Matthew Tkachuk to outlast the Edmonton Oilers, 9-6, and grab Game 1 of the second-round series Wednesday night in Calgary in a blistering performance that saw the most goals in a postseason game in 29 years.

The first Battle of Alberta in the playoffs in 31 years didn’t disappoint.

Blake Coleman scored twice for the Flames. Rasmus Andersson and Andrew Mangiapane each had a goal and two assists, and Elias Lindholm and Brett Ritchie also scored. Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 shots for the win.

Zach Hyman scored twice for Edmonton, and Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists for his fourth straight multipoint game in the playoffs. McDavid leads the league’s postseason points race with five goals and 13 assists. Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and Kailer Yamamoto and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers.

Edmonton’s starting goalie, Mike Smith, was pulled in the first period after allowing three goals on 10 shots. Mikko Koskinen made 32 saves in relief.

“We fought back and made it a game, but we can’t feel good about that in any way because we scored six goals in game and found a way to not win it,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said.

The winner of the best-of-seven series advances to the Western Conference finals. Game 2 is Friday at the Saddledome before the series heads to Edmonton for Sunday’s Game 3 and Tuesday’s Game 4.

It was the highest-scoring postseason game since Los Angeles beat Calgary, 9-6, in the 1993 division semifinals.

Adams finalists

Sutter is among the three finalists for the Jack Adams Award, presented annually to the NHL’s Coach of the Year.

Andrew Brunette of the Panthers and Gerard Gallant of the Rangers are the other two finalists.

Sutter started his second stint behind the Flames bench on March 4, 2021, as a midseason replacement for the fired Geoff Ward. After the Flames missed the playoffs in 2020-21, Sutter oversaw the biggest season-over-season improvement by any team in the NHL. The Flames captured the Pacific Division title and had the NHL’s sixth-best record (50-21-11) in 2021-22.

Brunette led the Panthers (58-18-6) to the first Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history as the NHL’s top regular-season team.

Gallant became just the second head coach in franchise history to win 50-plus games in his first season, guiding the Rangers (52-24-6) to their best record since capturing the Presidents’ Trophy in 2014-15.

Hynes extended

The Predators extended the contracts of coach John Hynes and his assistants through the 2023-24 season, trying to build on a season with several individual successes for a franchise that wound up being swept in the playoffs for the first time.

“I believe John and his coaching staff are the right move to lead us back into Cup contention, and I will do everything in my power to give him the necessary tools to accomplish that goal,” general manager David Poile said.

Poile hired Hynes in January 2020 to take over as Nashville’s third head coach all time, replacing Peter Laviolette. Hynes has won only three playoff games with the Predators, who have not won a postseason series since the first round in 2018 after winning the Presidents’ Trophy with Laviolette.

Top-seeded Colorado finished off a sweep of Nashville on May 9 as the Predators finished the season winning one of their final nine games.