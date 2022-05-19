fb-pixel Skip to main content

Game 38: Mariners at Red Sox lineups and previews

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated May 19, 2022, 1 hour ago
Rich Hill is 4-0 with a 2.64 ERA in 13 appearances against the Mariners.Richard Rodriguez/Getty

Don’t look now, but the Red Sox have won two series in a row, the latest coming when Nick Pivetta went the distance in a 5-1 win over the Astros Wednesday. It was the Sox’ first complete game in nearly three years, dating to when Chris Sale tossed one against the Royals on June 5, 2019.

Next up is a four-game series with the Mariners beginning Thursday. Rich Hill will be on the mound for the Sox.

Here is a preview.

Lineups

MARINERS (17-21): TBA

Pitching: RHP George Kirby (0-0, 0.90 ERA)

RED SOX (15-22): TBA

Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (1-1, 2.89 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Mariners vs. Hill: J.P. Crawford 1-3, Mike Ford 0-3, Ty France 1-5, Adam Frazier 0-3, Dylan Moore 1-2, Steven Souza Jr. 5-11, Eugenio Suárez 4-9, Luis Torrens 1-3, Jesse Winker 0-3

Red Sox vs. Kirby: Has not faced any Boston batters

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have hit multiple extra-base hits in 15 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors.

Notes: Hill is 4-0 with a 2.64 ERA in 13 appearances against the Mariners, including six starts. … Kirby is making his third career start. The 2019 first-round pick has allowed three runs (one earned) on seven hits through his first 10 innings, with one walk and eight strikeouts. … Rafael Devers is on a 12-game hitting streak and a 22-game on-base streak. … He is batting .550 (11-for-20) with eight extra base hits (five doubles, one triple, and two home runs) over his last five games.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

