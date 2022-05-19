Game 38: Mariners at Red Sox lineups and previews

Don’t look now, but the Red Sox have won two series in a row, the latest coming when Nick Pivetta went the distance in a 5-1 win over the Astros Wednesday. It was the Sox’ first complete game in nearly three years, dating to when Chris Sale tossed one against the Royals on June 5, 2019.

Next up is a four-game series with the Mariners beginning Thursday. Rich Hill will be on the mound for the Sox.

Here is a preview.