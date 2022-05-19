Celtics-Heat Game 2: Can Boston even up the series? Follow along here.

Smart was listed as probable, which should help offset the loss of Derrick White, who has left the team to be with his wife for the birth of their child.

On Thursday, Horford’s status went from doubtful to questionable to available for Game 2, which begins at 8:30 p.m.

Who is in and who is out? That’s been the big question hovering over the Celtics all week following Al Horford being a surprise scratch for Game 1 because of the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, and Marcus Smart developing a foot issue after Game 7 vs. the Bucks.

Here are the latest team updates from Globe Celtics beat reporter Adam Himmelsbach.

After losing Game 1, Boston will try to even the series. This is the third time the Celtics have been behind in a postseason series this year – they were down 1-0 and 3-2 to the Bucks before winning Games 6 and 7.

We’ll bring you the latest news, commentary, images, and analysis from our team of reporters and photographer Matt Lee throughout Game 2.

Starting lineups — 8:12 p.m.

Heat: F Jimmy Butler, C-F Bam Adebayo, G-F Max Strus, F P.J. Tucker, G Gabe Vincent

Celtics: G Marcus Smart, G-F Jaylen Brown, F Jayson Tatum, C-F Al Horford, C-F Robert Williams III

Tonight’s referees — 8:05 p.m.

Via Official.NBA.com: Crew chief - David Guthrie (16); Umpire - Bill Kennedy (55); Referee - John Goble (10).

Pregame scenes — 7:13 p.m.

A few photos from the arrivals of the players:

Al Horford Michael Reaves/Getty

Jayson Tatum Michael Reaves/Getty

Robert Williams Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Jaylen Brown Michael Reaves/Getty

By the numbers — 7:00 p.m.

• The 118 points the Celtics gave up vs. the Heat in the Game 1 loss were the most Boston has allowed in the 2022 playoffs. The Nets scored 114 in Game 4 and 112 in game 1 of their first-round series, but the Bucks managed only 110 in Game 5 for their highest total vs. the Celtics.

• In Game 1, the Celtics attempted 34 three-pointers and hit 11. Their highest accuracy rate came from the zone to the right of the top of the key (facing the basket), where they hit 4 of 6 for a 66.7 accuracy rate.

The Heat attempted 30 three-pointers and connected on 10, and found the same zone as the Celtics to be their most accurate location from which to shoot. Miami hit 2 of 3 from there.

Can Butler keep up the pace? — 6:45 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Heat star Jimmy Butler is averaging 29.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.3 steals in these playoffs on 53.5% shooting. Since the NBA began charting each of those statistics, nobody has finished a postseason averaging so much in each category while shooting that well. And Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has a simple reason why Butler is in this space.

“Heightened attention to detail,” Spoelstra said. “But again, I don’t want to get in a long dissertation about it. If you’re driven by competition, and the stakes get raised, you’re going to raise your level of play. It’s not about trying to get bigger numbers. It’s about doing what’s required. And this level is high level, this competition, and he senses it, and he knows it. He feels it.”

Butler went 17 for 18 from the foul line in Game 1. The only player to make, or take, more free throws in a game against Boston this season was Kevin Durant — who was 18 for 20 for Brooklyn in Game 2 of the first-round series between the Celtics and Nets.

“He’s comfortable,” Boston’s Jaylen Brown said of Butler. “He’s very comfortable right now, and we’ve got to do a better job of breaking that rhythm that he’s in. That’s it. We’ve got to take the challenge.”

