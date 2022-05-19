Impressed by J.D. Martinez’s start to 2022 with the Red Sox? He knows he can do more.

“I wouldn’t say I’m locked in,” he said. “I’m locked in when you see me freakin’ hitting three or four homers a week.”

Both were the longest active streaks of his career, and Martinez entered Thursday’s game against Seattle with impressive numbers, hitting .325/.367/.564 (.931 OPS) with five homers. Yet Martinez said he doesn’t feel as if he’s hot at the plate.

J.D. Martinez’s 18-game hitting and 36-game on-base streaks were snapped in Wednesday’s win over the Astros when the Sox designated hitter went 0 for 3.

So, how does Martinez view his latest production at the plate? Stubborn.

“Being stubborn in my game plan and what I’m trying to do,” he said.

Martinez is a tinkerer. He has the ability to adjust his mechanics from at-bat to at-bat, processing information and quickly applying it. But there is such a thing as too much information at once, even for a hitter constantly obsessed with the process of trying to gain an edge.

“I just have to be stubborn and not get in my own way, and be stubborn in my plan. Not give in,” he said.

As for the streaks, Martinez was sort of indifferent.

“It’s more for the fans,” he said. “There’s some luck [involved], some work and some balls hit hard.”

Knee surgery for Darwinzon Hernandez

Reliever Darwinzon Hernandez was diagnosed with a torn right meniscus in his knee and underwent surgery Thursday morning. There is no timetable for his return.

“It sucks for the kid,” manager Alex Cora said. “We know he’s going to bounce back. He’s going to be OK.”

The Sox optioned Hernandez to Triple A Worcester at the end of spring training. The Sox wanted him to refine his mechanics, hoping Hernandez could contribute in a multi-inning role for the big-league club at some point this year.

Hernandez has struggled with the WooSox, posting a 5.95 ERA and walking 16 in 19⅔ innings. Cora reiterated on Thursday that the Sox were encouraged by Hernandez’s last outing, where he worked across three innings and struck out three, with one walk against an unearned run.

“Forget results,” Cora said. “Just repeating delivery and getting where we want him to get [was good]. The fastball in the last two or three outings was on point.”

Michael Wacha ready to go

The Red Sox will officially activate starter Michael Wacha from the 15-day injured list ahead of Friday night’s game. Wacha has a 1.38 ERA in five starts and 26 innings . . . Seattle activated righthanded reliever Drew Steckenrider from the restricted list and returned lefthander Roenis Elías to Triple A Tacoma. Steckenrider, who is not vaccinated, was not with the team for its series in Toronto. Neither was lefthander Robbie Ray, but unvaccinated starting pitchers who pitched within four days of their team entering Canada are not eligible for the restricted list . . . The Sox will wear NBA jerseys for their trip to Chicago on Sunday afternoon. Most have Celtics jerseys in their locker. Trevor Story, who is from Texas, will wear a Mavericks jersey.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.