It’s only one game, but the Celtics responded emphatically in Game 2 against the Heat

The 2021-22 Celtics vaporized the Miami Heat, 127-102, in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals at FTZ Arena. Two days after a disheartening, shorthanded, 11-point loss, the Celtics (almost) got their whole team back and demolished a tough, worthy Miami team.

But here in New England, there’ll be a temptation to get carried away after what we watched at FTX Arena Thursday night. Some of you no doubt are already dreaming of that Boston-Golden State Finals matchup.

MIAMI — Let’s not go overboard. It’s only one game. I remember mocking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the mighty Lakers when the Larry Bird Celtics beat LA, 148-114, in Game 1 of the 1985 NBA Finals. Those proud Lakers wound up winning that series in six games, dancing on the Garden floor while Boston wept.

In an 18-minute stretch of the first half, the Celtics outscored the Heat, 60-21, to go from 10 points down to 29 points up. Boston’s halftime lead of 70-45 was the franchise’s largest road playoff halftime lead ever.

Think about that for a second. This is an organization that’s won 17 world championships. And now no doubt some folks are already dreaming of Boston-Golden State in the NBA Finals. Slow down that train, please.

Buoyed by the returns of Marcus Smart (foot sprain) and Al Horford (COVID protocol), the Celtics submitted a dazzling display of 3-point prowess, making 9 of 11 from international waters in the first quarter and 12 of 19 in the first half. Every starter other than Smart shot at least 67 percent in the first half and two guys off the bench (Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard) made seven of nine.

So here’s the deal: Boston center Robert Williams III looks almost fully back from his meniscus surgery. Smart is back from the foot thing and Horford is back from the COVID shelf.

Oh, and Tatum (27 points) and Brown (24) look ready for prime time. In a big way. The two Jays looked like they were throwing the rock into an oil drum. From 5 feet away.

This is not a Green Team illusion/delusion. The Celtics have been the best team in the NBA since late January. They’ve won 37 of their last 48 (regular-season and playoff) games. They’ve only lost two straight once in that stretch, and that only happened because coach Ime Udoka didn’t have four starters at Toronto March 28.

Thursday was a gut check game of sorts. The Celtics were undermanned in Tuesday’s loss, but also demonstrated some of their bad traits. They blew a 13-point, first-half lead. They got punked and badly outmuscled in the third. They got caught up with the officiating and stopped hustling back on defense. They let the Heat take over with a 22-2 stretch.

When they fell behind by 10 in the first quarter of Game 2 we wondered if this was going to be more of the same.

And then everything clicked.

Pritchard came off the bench and started to fill it up. Grant Williams went back to being Steph Curry. Horford provided the adult leadership, Smart scrapped like a modern-day K.C. Jones/Dennis Johnson. Tatum and Brown were an aggregate 12 for 17 in the half.

The Heat didn’t quit. The Celtics went back to some of their bad habits and Miami fans got excited when the locals cut it to 17 late in the third. But the game was over. The lead was 96-71 at the end of three and back up to 30 early in the fourth.

It’s only one game, but it had to have left a mark on the Heat. It had to have made the 77-year-old Pat Riley wonder if the progeny of Red Auerbach are preparing to torture him one more time.

The Heat are estimable. They are a model organization. Riley is a legend and coach Erik Spoelstra is having a Hall of Fame career. Jimmy Butler (41 points in Game 1 ) is an 11-year veteran, a six-time All-Star and he thinks he’s the best player in this series. Bam Adebayo would start for any team in the NBA.

But they have to be worried about coming into Boston after Game 2.

Did any of you see this coming?

Two hours before tipoff, when Spoelstra was asked about the returns of Smart and Horford, he said, “This is the team we were preparing for. It’s good. We don’t want to duck any kind of competition.’’

Then he had to duck and cover for an eye-popping 18-minute stretch of almost perfect basketball by the Boston Celtics.

OK. Let’s not get carried away. Keep reminding yourself that’s it’s only one game.

But the last time the Celtics met the Warriors in the NBA Finals, the two starting centers were Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain (a four-game sweep for Guess Who?).

In case you wanted to get started on any Finals story lines.

