Lily Newhall throws a curve: St. Mary’s topples No. 1 Bishop Feehan for Catholic Central Cup title

Newhall dominated in the circle, striking out 10 and only allowing three hits to lead 11th-ranked St. Mary’s to a 2-1 win over No. 1 Bishop Feehan in Lynn for its second consecutive CCL Cup.

The senior from Revere handed off the hardware to Newhall, telling her, ‘This is yours.’

As Jillian Kirby gripped the Catholic Central League Cup championship trophy, she scanned the area in front of the St. Mary’s dugout at the Breed Middle School field, searching for Lily Newhall.

Newhall, a senior from Lynn, commanded the strike zone and aggressively pursued first-pitch strikes (55 of her 80 pitches were strikes). The Saint Anselm College commit relied upon her curveball, attacking the outside part of the plate and mixing in an inside challenge every few pitches.

“I worked on my curve today a lot,” said Newhall. “I liked my curveball because they would put the end of the bat on it and I could trust my defense.”

Newhall induced a multitude of soft contact, baiting Shamrocks’ hitters into overextending and rolling the ball over to the left side of the infield.

“[Lily’s] not loud and flashy, she comes on and off and does her job,” said St. Mary’s coach Colleen Newbury. “She mixes her pitches well and her battery mate (freshman catcher Roma Braid) makes a big difference back there for her. They work well together.”

In the third inning, Kirby singled, reached second on a sacrifice, to third on a wild pitch, and then was awarded home when the throw from the plate caromed off the helmet of batter Emilee Rodriguez. Jenna Chaplain then plated Rodriguez with a line-drive single up the middle for 2-0, Spartans (14-3).

The Shamrocks’ only two defeats this season have been at Breed — the Spartans defended their home with a 4-2 victory on April 13.

For the Shamrocks (15-2), senior captain Haley Coupal was 2 for 2 with a solo home run well over the right field fence. However, her sister Maddie, a freshman left fielder, was removed from the game in the sixth inning after crashing into the fence on a double to left-center by Chaplain.

From left, St. Mary's players Mickaela Walker (11), Angie Catino (40) and Lily Newhall (2) greeted teammate Emilee Rodriguez (8) after she scored in the third inning for a 2-0 lead. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Bishop Feehan third baseman McKenzie Faherty lunged to her left to snare a ground ball against host St. Mary's Thursday afternoon. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

St. Mary's repeated as the Catholic Central Cup champion. Cam Kerry

Abington 9, Franklin 3 — Calli Pineau went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs, and two RBIs to lead the Green Wave (13-3) to a nonleague win. Ava DiPietro recorded three RBIs and Brenna Howley tripled and scored a run

Bedford 12, Newton South 4 — Bella Fernald belted her fifth home run of the year, finishing with three hits and two RBIs to lead the No. 19 Bucs (11-2) to a Dual County League win. Cassidy Schuman (3 hits, 3 RBIs) and Maggie Carluccio (3 hits, 2 RBIs) helped pace the offense.

Carver 17, Mashpee 3 — Aine Manning notched two doubles, three runs and four RBIs to lead the Crusaders (7-9) to a South Shore League win.

Case 9, New Bedford 0 — Brooke Perron clubbed two home runs, leading the Cardinals (14-4) to a nonleague win.

East Bridgewater 5, Whitman-Hanson 1 — Maggie Schlossberg doubled, scored a run, and recorded an RBI and notched 11 strikeouts in the circle, pacing the Vikings (9-7) to a nonleague win.

Middleborough 14, Norwell 1 — Melody Rees, Alexandra Welch, and Haley Puzzo all recorded multiple hits, propelling the No. 18 Sachems (13-4) to their fourth straight South Shore League title.

North Andover 16, Lawrence 4 — Maeve Gaffny finished 4 for 4, pacing the offense for the Scarlet Knights (11-7) en route to a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Reading 14, Winchester 2 — Caroline Higgins and Emily Martell recorded three hits apiece, powering the No. 14 Rockets (16-2) to a Middlesex League Liberty Division win.

Weymouth 30, Rising Tide Charter 1 — Paige Sellon finished 5 for 5, helping the Wildcats (2-12) to a nonleague win.

Woburn 10, Arlington 3 — Freshman shortstop Madi Soderquist finished 2 for 3 with a home run, pacing the No. 13 Tanners (15-3) to a Middlesex League Liberty Division win.

Baseball

Bridgewater-Raynham 9, Brockton 0 — Colin Ronayne and Tyler Cattoggio each had two hits, and Nolan DeAndrade and Mike Logiudice both tripled as the Trojans (13-4) took the Southeast Conference win.

Catholic Memorial 2, Lincoln-Sudbury 1 — A two-run double from Scott Longo was the difference for the Knights (12-5) as Tommy Goonan and Connor Nelson pitched well.

Danvers 6, Beverly 0 — Junior Joe Zamejtis fired a three-hit shutout, striking out 10 to help the Falcons (10-7) take down the Northeastern Conference leader.

Mashpee 6, Carver 1 — Robert Ryder pitched six innings, allowing just one unearned run and driving in a pair of runs at the plate to lead the Falcons (11-7) to the South Shore victory. Sean Fancher added two RBIs.

Newton South 6, Bedford 4 — Connor Murphy and Tyler Wong combined to throw a no-hitter as the Lions (11-7) picked up the Dual County League victory for their third straight win. Murphy added three hits and two RBIs.

Pentucket 5, Hamilton-Wenham 1 — Ethan Hunt tossed a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts in the Cape Ann win for Pentucket (8-7).

Plymouth South 10, North Quincy 4 — Senior Naythen Ruehs went six innings, striking out nine, and going 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs for the Panthers (13-3). Classmate Jack Obert was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Rockland 5, Hull 2 — Mike Ayer pitched 5 2/3 innings allowing just two hits for the Bulldogs (3-11) in the South Shore win. Ayer (1 for 3) hit a triple, adding a run and an RBI, and Ian White and Logan Murphy each recorded a hit and came around to score.

Salem Academy 6, Boston Collegiate 5 — Jacoby Casinelli-Tarusuik’s walkoff single scored Azriel Taguiam with the winning run as Salem Academy rallied from a two-run deficit inn the bottom of the seventh. Tarusuik finished with three hits and earned the victory with two innings of scoreless relief.

Taunton 8, New Bedford 0 — Junior Shawn Cali went the distance, earning a nonleague shutout win for the Tigers (14-3).

Walpole 4, Weymouth 1 — Sophomore Alex Hee tossed five innings of scoreless ball, striking out five for the Timberwolves (10-7) in the Bay State Conference win.

Watertown 2, Wakefield 1 — Freshman Justin MacCormack (4 innings, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts) and junior Robert Iannetta (3 innings, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts) combined to stifle opposing bats for the Raiders (5-11) in the Middlesex matchup.

Whitman-Hanson 1, Marshfield 0 — After Aidan Barry threw five shutout innings, Jackson House took over, throwing seven more scoreless frames and walking it off with an RBI single through a drawn-in infield in the 12th inning for the Panthers (8-9) in the Patriot League Keenan Division triumph.

Like Trevor Googins a week ago against Plymouth North, Jaden Booker made an exciting, game-saving throw to home plate for the last out in the sixth inning to keep the game tied for W-H.

Xaverian 15, Plymouth North 0 — Senior Matt Brinker tripled in both of his at-bats, racking up five RBIs for the Hawks (8-9) in a nonconference road triumph.

Boys’ lacrosse

BC High 17, Central Catholic 2 — Pat Maroney (4 goals) and Tim Rogers (3 goals) powered the offense while goalies Andrew Toland and Charlie McCullough were stellar for the No. 5 Eagles (12-4) in the nonconference win.

Foxborough 8, Mansfield 4 — Sophomore Lincoln Moore (3 goals) and junior Conor Noone (3 assists) pushed the Warriors (10-6) to a Hockomock League win.

Hingham 15, Silver Lake 5 — Senior Henry Crean and junior Henry Woodyatt each scored three goals, with Charlie Packard and Cian Nicholas both adding a pair for the No. 3 Harbormen (15-1) in their Patriot League victory.

Martha’s Vineyard 10, Monomoy 6 — Josh Lovely made nine saves, and Jake Burnie scored three goals to help the Vinyarders (5-4) pick up the Cape & Islands win.

Masconomet 15, Salem 2 — Alan Weitzman (2 goals, 2 assists), Silas McLellan (2 goals, 1 assist), Quinn Gardner (2 goals), and Ara Scarpaci (1 goal, 1 assist) paced Masco (9-5) to the Northeastern Conference win.

Scituate 17, Plymouth South 4 — Freshman Will Robinson scored six goals, and Charlie Hartwell dished out two assists in the Patriot League win. James Sullivan added in two goals and two assists for the No. 16 Sailors (13-3).

Whitman-Hanson 14, North Quincy 6 — Senior captain Chris Ross scored four goals, and Connor McCarthy dished out two assists in the Patriot League win. Gavin McCarthy chipped in two goals and one assist in a balanced team effort for the Panthers (5-11).

Girls’ lacrosse

Billerica 15, Andover 9 — Julia Trainor (6 goals, 4 assists) paced the Indians (11-4) to a Merrimack Valley win against the Golden Warriors.

Canton 11, North Attleborough 10 — Fay Gallery scored five goals and added an assist to pace the Bulldogs (8-2) in a close Hockomock Davenport victory. Sisters Allie and Emily McCabe added two goals apiece.

Masconomet 16, Salem 5 — Kaylee Lucas (4 goals) paced Masconomet (13-3) to a Northeastern League win against the Witches.

Peabody 11, Gloucester 0 — Brooke Lomasney (2 goals, 4 assists), Sam Rowe (2 goals, assist) and Madi Barrett (2 goals) each put up multiple point games for the Tanners (12-3) in the Northeastern Conference win.

Plymouth North 11, Hanover 5 — Annika Pyy (4 goals, 2 assists) paced the Eagles (12-3) to a Patriot League win against the Hawks.

Sandwich 18, Martha’s Vineyard 3 — Claire Moniz (5 goals, 2 assists) led the Blue Knights (13-1-1) to a Cape & Islands win against the Vineyarders.

St. John Paul II 15, Sturgis East 4 — Hadley Crosby put up four goals, Mia Curley and Maggie Crofford added two goals each, and the Lions (8-7) earned the Cape & Islands win.

Weymouth 15, Natick 10 — Megan Doyle and Cam Flaherty each collected seven points for the Wildcats (11-5)in the Bay State Conference win.

Whitman-Hanson 10, North Quincy 9 — Ella Nagle scored two goals and dished out two assists in the nonconference win. Joli Flamos chipped in two goals and one assist for the Panthers (4-9).

Boys’ tennis

Beaver Country Day 3, Concord Academy 2 — Senior Tommy Hicks won his final season match to secure the tie-breaker win for the Beavers (10-5) in Eastern Independent League play.

Girls’ tennis

Brookline 4, Hingham 1 — Senior Caroline Driscoll ruled at first singles, recording an 8-0 win over Mathilda Megard as the fourth-ranked Warriors (10-1) dealt No. 2 Hingham (10-1) its first loss of the season in the nonleague matchup. Sophomores Maddie Driscoll and Yana Volkova followed with 8-1 wins at No. 2 and 3. The duo of Ali Vaivaire / Riley Ament followed won 6-3 at first doubles.

Boys’ volleyball

Greater Lawrence 3, North Middlesex 1 — Abdiel Ixlaj (14 service points, 2 aces and 30 digs), Adrian Suarez (4 aces, 13 service points and 31 assists), Eddy Herrera (14 kills), and Juan Reyes (2 blocks and 11 kills) as the Reggies (10-7) clinched a spot in the state tournament.

Westford 3, Chelmsford 1 — Matthew Zegowitz (21 kills, 7 blocks) and Jake Aylward (19 kills) powered the No. 2 Ghosts (14-1) to a nonleague win.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.