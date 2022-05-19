Max Scherzer likely out until July with what Mets say is oblique strain

The 37-year-old right-hander is 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA in eight starts after signing a $130 million, three-year contract with the Mets. An eight-time All-Star, Scherzer has struck out 59 and walked 11 in 49⅔ innings.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, had an MRI on Thursday, a day after he pulled himself from a start against the St. Louis Cardinals with a 1-and-1 count on Albert Pujols in the sixth inning after feeling “a zing” in his left side. New York said the scan detected a moderate-to-high grade strain.

Max Scherzer is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a strained oblique muscle in his left side, the latest blow to a New York Mets pitching staff already missing ace Jacob deGrom .

The Mets began the day with a six-game lead in the NL East, and at least got good news on the field. Pete Alonso drilled a two-run, walkoff homer in the 10th inning for a 7-6 win over the Cardinals.

Scherzer has “been pitching with a blister issue, the thing with the baseball — the seams are different,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said before the win. “That’s one of the reasons why he really struggled with his breaking ball, to command it, because he was trying to keep from ripping that open again.”

DeGrom has been out since spring training because of a right scapula stress reaction, and he is not likely to pitch for the Mets until late June or July at the earliest. Tylor Megill went on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right biceps inflammation. In addition, catcher James McCann is sidelined until late June or early July while recovering from a broken hamate in his left wrist.

David Peterson, a 26-year-old lefthander, probably will be called up from Triple-A Syracuse to join a rotation that includes Chris Bassitt (4-2 2.34), Carlos Carrasco (3-1, 3.73), and Taijuan Walker (1-0, 3.52).

Before Alonso’s homer Thursday, Paul Goldschmidt tied the score 5-all with two outs in the ninth off Mets closer Edwin Díaz with his fourth RBI of the game. Pujols hit a run-scoring double-play grounder in the 10th of the Cardinals’ first-extra inning game this year.

With the automatic runner on second, Alonso drove the second pitch from Giovanny Gallegos (0-2) into the left field second deck for his third career game-ending home run. It was the 10th home run of the season for Alonso, who leads the National League with 33 RBIs.

Orioles snag one from Yankees on walkoff blast

Anthony Santander lined a three-run homer in the ninth inning off Lucas Luetge and the Orioles avoided a four-game home sweep by beating the New York Yankees, 9-6, in Baltimore.

New York lost for just the second time in 11 games and is still a major-league best 28-10. The Yankees, who were down to their last out in the ninth when DJ LeMahieu hit an RBI single off closer Jorge Lopez that tied it at 6, fell to 18-1 when scoring five runs or more.

The Orioles answered when Austin Hays reached on a throwing error by third baseman Josh Donaldson, who had pinch-hit in the top half of the inning. One out later, Trey Mancini singled and Santander followed with a drive to left field for his seventh homer.

Giancarlo Stanton homered over the left-field wall, which was moved back 26½ feet since last year and was called “a travesty” by New York slugger Aaron Judge this series. Stanton became the first Orioles opponent to clear that fence. He has 11 home runs and he leads the league with 35 RBIs.

Yankees reliever Chad Green left the game with right forearm discomfort and will be re-evaluated on Friday.

José Ramírez fouls ball off shin, getting X-rays

Star Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez will undergo X-rays and other tests on his right shin after fouling a ball off it during the eighth inning of a 4-2 loss to the MLB-worst Cincinnati Reds.

Ramírez collapsed in pain and needed several minutes to recover after the foul. He then hobbled back into the batter’s box, promptly hit a single for his 34th RBI, and was pulled for a pinch-runner.

“He’s pretty sore,” said Guardians manager Terry Francona, who himself will miss Friday’s series opener against Detroit to have a minor surgical procedure. “Hit above his [protective] pad, just below his knee. For him to react like that, he’s a pretty tough kid. He’s going to get some X-rays, but he’s sore.”

Tyler Naquin homered in the fifth inning against his former Cleveland teammates and scored on Kyle Farmer’s go-ahead single in the eighth to give the Reds a two-game series sweep — their first of their northern Ohio neighbors since 2014. They’re 8-5 since their 3-21 start, and first baseman Joey Votto will rejoin them for a weekend series in Toronto after missing 16 games following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Yu Darvish dazzles Phillies for San Diego

Yu Darvish pitched seven shutout innings to lead San Diego to a 2-0 win in Philadelphia, the Padres taking two of three to win their fifth of six road series this season. Darvish (4-1) struck out five, walked none, and allowed six hits. For the hosts, Bryce Harper missed a fourth straight game from the lingering effects of platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow as the Phillies were shut out for the fifth time this season. Harper hasn’t played right field since April 16 and will remain as designated hitter whenever he returns . . . Luke Jackson, sidelined for the season by Tommy John surgery, lost his salary arbitration hearing with Atlanta and was awarded the team’s $3.6 million offer rather than his $4 million request. The righthander had 18 saves in 2019 and served as a top setup man the past two years, with a career-best 1.98 ERA in 71 games in 2021. He had surgery on April 13 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament. (No statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons.)