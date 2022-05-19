MIAA football committee recommends placing more value on margin of victory in power ratings formula

The new weighting system would put more emphasis on Margin of Victory (own value) while slightly diminishing Strength of Schedule (opponent value). Under the proposal, MoV would count for 60 percent of a team’s final power ranking, with SoS counting for 40 percent. Currently, both are 50 percent of the formula.

That recommendation will go to the Tournament Management Committee, which had its Thursday meeting canceled.

In a virtual meeting Thursday morning, the MIAA’s football committee opted to keep the margin of victory threshold at 14 points in the power rankings formula, but also voted to recommend a new weighting system.

Milton coach Steve Dembowski, who proposed the 60-40 weighting, said it would help prevent teams from being dragged down by the strength of their conference.

“The beef from coaches is that if their league has a bad year, they’re penalized,” he said.

Dembowski cited Ashland as an example. The Clockers went 10-1 last fall, but received the No. 8 seed in Division 4, behind three teams with at least three losses. Ashland lost to eventual state champion Scituate, 21-14, in the quarterfinals.

“They had a good regular season but received a low seed because their league didn’t play well,” he said. “At the end of the day, I think we want the best teams in the tournament and I think we’ve done that at the top, but at the bottom it gets sketchy.”

He also noted teams in the toughest leagues, like the Catholic Conference, Hockomock League and Merrimack Valley, could have qualified with just two wins due to their strength of schedule if there hadn’t been a three-win minimum in place.

“My personal opinion is the 60-40 piece is something that will be important, not just for football but for everyone,” Shrewsbury athletic director Jay Costa said. “It puts the emphasis a little more on wins and losses.”

MIAA liaison Richard Pearson said he did the math on a few other weighting options, including a 120 percent value on MoV and an 80 percent value on SoS.

“I couldn’t come up with anything that had major magic,” he said.

Millbury athletic director Josh McCreery, the lone dissenting vote, said he preferred to wait for another season’s worth of data to prevent making “a knee-jerk reaction.”

“I think whatever you do, someone is winning and someone is losing,” added Tri-County Regional principal Mike Procaccini. “I think it’s a question of consistency more than anything.”

There was very little discussion about altering the 14-point margin of victory, with the committee voting unanimously to keep it.

Of the 16 teams to play in last December’s Super Bowls, 13 were seeded in the top three and only one school, Randolph in Division 8, reached the championship with a seed outside the top six. Divisions 4 and 5 featured the top two seeds facing off, while Divisions 2 and 3 saw No. 1 face No. 3 in the title game.

Last fall, 19 teams with winning records were left home when the eight division/128-team playoffs began: Worcester Tech (7-1), West Bridgewater (6-1), Drury (6-1), Revere (6-2), Algonquin (6-2), Ayer Shirley (6-2), Case (5-2), Holbrook (5-2), Newton South (5-3), Westford Academy (5-3), Wakefield (4-3), Doherty (5-3), Agawam (5-3), Quincy (4-3), Shawsheen (4-3), Chelsea (4-3), Millbury (4-3), St. John Paul II (4-3) and Nashoba Valley Tech (4-3).