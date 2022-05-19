For Natick’s Colby LeBlanc, playing football and basketball has fueled his success in boys’ lacrosse

Leblanc is an important piece of all three, a fact that Natick lacrosse coach Nathan Kittler sees quite clearly.

This spring, the Sienna-bound senior is rapidly approaching 100 points. Last fall, he was the starting quarterback for the Redhawk football team. In the winter, he was a high-energy forward for the basketball team.

Colby LeBlanc is a star attack for the Natick boys’ lacrosse team, but his athletic accomplishments extend well beyond his goal-scoring acumen.

“He helped all [of] his teams get to the next level,” Kittler said.

Last spring, LeBlanc helped the Redhawks to a 12-2 record and the program’s first trip to the state quarterfinals.

“It kind of feels good to beat another team to say, at the end of the day, ‘I just did something better than you’ and get out there and get at it,” LeBlanc said.

A three-sport captain, , LeBlanc said he isn’t concerned much with his scoring numbers; instead, he focuses on helping his teammates get better. His 90 points are punctuated with 50-plus assists.

On the gridiron, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound LeBlanc embraces the physicality of the sport, and that pays off with lacrosse.

“Even as a quarterback, sometimes when you get the ball, [football is] a physical game, you’ve got to be tough to play it,” he said. “Same thing as lacrosse, I mean, it’s not easy just taking swings from these D-poles when they’re laying lumber.”

The foot movement and defensive slides from the basketball court are similar to lacrosse. Learning how to exploit defenses on the court has helped him when defenders slide to him as an attackman.

Division 1 college coaches, said Kittler, take notice of success outside of lacrosse.

“They want you to be in as many different locker rooms as possible, and I think playing three sports certainly did help Colby have the spring he’s having right now,” Kittler said.

At St. John’s Prep, coach John Pynchon encourages all of his athletes to expand their skill sets with other teams.

Jimmy Ayers and Thomas Sarni, who are committed to Johns Hopkins and Providence, respectively, form one of the top attacking duos in the state. In the winter, the pair helped power the Eagles to the Division 1 hockey title at TD Garden, with Sarni netting four goals in the final.

“I mean, our message is clear,” Pynchon said. “We want multi-sport athletes.”

Sophomore midfielder Jake Vana is a soccer/hockey/lacrosse athlete at Prep. Each sport is lightning fast, and his experience with each feeds the rest.

“Even though I’m only a sophomore, I feel like, after playing two varsity sports, I can really be a leader on the field because I know what it takes to be a varsity athlete and to be on a championship team,” Vana said. “So I definitely think the experience helps me a lot.”

Like Vana, Tyee Ambrosh is a midfielder for top-ranked Prep (13-1), and a three-sport athlete. As a sophomore, he and a teammate were looking for a way to prepare for lacrosse following the end of his football season. They decided to pursue indoor track and, two years later, the senior committed to run at Babson.

On the lacrosse field, his speed work from indoor track, as well as his agility and physicality as a cornerback in football translates well.

“I’ve made my best friends through lacrosse and football, like those are my closest guys, and for senior year, I didn’t really want to give that up,” Ambrose said.

Pynchon said 39 of the Eagles’ 50 athletes competed in another varsity sport this year.

“We’re kind of trying to emphasize as many ways as we can that we want guys playing multiple sports,” Pynchon said.

Quick sticks

▪ Nate Petrie had a longer road than most to the varsity field.

When the senior finally took the field for Hopkinton this week, Petrie scored his first goal on his first shot — a culmination of years of hard work as he battled through injuries.

“It definitely felt really, really good,” Petrie said. “It was just a moment of elation where I felt so relieved, and it was just something that I wanted to do and work towards for so long.”

Prior to his freshman season, Petrie broke both of his wrists. His sophomore season was then canceled because of the pandemic. Then, a torn anterior cruciate ligament robbed him of a junior season. A dislocated kneecap delayed his start this spring before he finally made his debut Monday in a 10-6 win over Algonquin.

Hopkinton coach Dan Norton selected Petrie as a captain prior to the season because, no matter whether he was sidelined or not, Petrie always shows up ready to be a leader.

▪ In the championship bracket of the Independent School League tournament, No. 8 seed Governor’s Academy pulled off a 12-11 upset over top-seeded Belmont Hill. In Saturday’s semifinals, Govs will hit the road again to face No. 4 St. Sebastian’s, a 19-5 winner over Lawrence Academy. On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Tabor Academy fell to seventh-seeded Thayer, and No. 3 Nobles advanced after beating No. 6 St. George’s, 14-1. The final will be held Sunday at Belmont Hill.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.