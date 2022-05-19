fb-pixel Skip to main content
patriots

Patriots will open three-game preseason slate against Giants at home Aug. 11

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated May 19, 2022, 9 minutes ago
The Patriots usually close the preseason against the Giants, but this year they'll open with them.Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Patriots’ exhibition schedule was finalized Thursday.

The Patriots, who normally close the preseason against the Giants, instead will open against them, with a home game Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.

Next up will be another home game against Carolina Aug. 19 at 7 p.m., which will culminate a week of joint practices with the Panthers.

The slate will close Aug. 26 with an 8:15 p.m. game in Las Vegas. The Patriots likely will hold a few joint practices with Josh McDaniels’s Raiders.

