Trevor Story arrives, crushes three home runs in comeback Red Sox win over Mariners

Story, who had a home run Monday and two hits Tuesday, belted two homers off Mariners rookie George Kirby on Thursday. With the Sox down, 4-0, after Seattle sent nine batters to the plate in the top of the second inning, Story trimmed the deficit to 4-2 in the bottom of the frame, then tied it at 4 with another two-run shot in the third.

On Thursday, that team awoke from an early hole in a way they haven’t this season. And they did it behind Story, whose three home runs and seven RBIs were the catalyst in a 12-6, come-from-behind victory over the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.

Trevor Story knows that he needs to hit if the Red Sox want to change the course of their season. His bat is too important to be absent. Indeed, the Red Sox’ offensive woes to start the year came as Story faced his fair share of struggles with his new team.

Then, with the game all but decided, Story sent a two-strike, two-out, Danny Young changeup high over the Green Monster for a three-run homer in the eighth. It completed a 4-for-4 night, and Story’s first three-homer game since Sept. 5, 2018, with Colorado outdid alone the two homers he’d had in his first 140 plate appearances with the Red Sox.

Entering the game batting just .169 against fastballs this year, Story’s first came on a 95 mile-per-hour offering he launched out to center field. In his second at-bat, Story offered another glimpse of why he’s such a fit at Fenway when Kirby tried to fool him with a 2-and-0 changeup. Story timed it perfectly, rocketing the ball 403 feet onto Lansdowne Street.

Two different pitches, two different parts of the field, same result.

The Red Sox have been waiting on this Story to show up, and he arrived to erase a forgettable outing by Rich Hill, whose night was over after a four-run second inning. Seattle tagged him for a walk and six hits, including a three-run homer by Dylan Moore.

It wasn’t until the sixth that the Sox took control, when Alex Verdugo’s leadoff double was followed by Story blooping reliever Sergio Romo’s first pitch off the glove of second baseman Abraham Toro. The ball trickled into center field; Verdugo, who’d broken back toward second, raced for third, then raced home with the go-ahead run on an error when Julio Rodriguez’s throw from center was wild.

Story made it 6-4 when Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled him home, and the Sox added three more in the seventh on two hits, three walks, and a hit batter from three Seattle pitchers. The Mariners did make it 9-5 in the eighth, Hirokazu Sawamura allowing two one-out singles and a walk before Matt Strahm walked Moore to force in a run, but Strahm struck out Steven Souza Jr. and got Adam Frazier to pop out to strand the bases loaded.

All that was left was one last flourish from Story. It was as if the Red Sox faithful needed to see it one more time. As if he needed to feel it one more time. These moments are rare occurrences, blended into a season that has its peaks and valleys.

Thursday was Story’s first Red Sox peak. And, perhaps, a peek of more to come.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.