CDC advisers recommend booster for children ages 5-11

The booster shot would be the third dose available for most children, and the fourth dose for immunocompromised children. The experts said a booster would offer children an extra layer of protection at a time when infections and hospitalizations are once again rising nationally.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s director, is expected to sign off quickly on the committee’s recommendation. Children in this age group who received their last dose at least five months earlier will then be eligible to receive booster doses immediately.

Scientific advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

“It is sobering that we have experienced over a million deaths in the US as a consequence of COVID infection,” Dr. Grace Lee, a pediatrician at Stanford University and chair of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which sets recommendations for the use of vaccines, told other panel members.

In November, the committee recommended booster shots for adults, and in January for children 12 and older.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech reported in April that in children ages 5 to 11, a third dose generated antibodies against both the Omicron variant and the original version of the coronavirus. In the trial, the children received 10 micrograms of vaccine — one-third of the dose given to adolescents and adults — in each shot.

As with the first two doses, the booster appeared safe, the companies reported. The most commonly reported side effects were pain, redness, and swelling at the injection site, as well as aches, chills, and fever.

Based on these data, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the boosters for children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday.

The committee members debated whether to recommend that all children ages 5 to 11 “should” receive a booster or only that they “may” do so if their parents or health care providers deem it to be necessary.

Ultimately, the experts voted for the stronger endorsement, after several committee members argued there was enough evidence suggesting that a booster dose was broadly beneficial in all age groups.

New York Times

Cases up but deaths down, WHO says

GENEVA — The number of coronavirus deaths globally dropped by about 21 percent in the past week while cases rose in most parts of the world, according to the World Health Organization.

In its weekly report on the pandemic released Thursday, the UN health agency said the number of new COVID-19 cases appears to have stabilized after weeks of decline since late March, with about 3.5 million new cases last week, or a 1 percent rise. WHO said cases increased in the Americas, Middle East, Africa, and the Western Pacific, while falling in Europe and Southeast Asia. Some 9,000 deaths were recorded.

Infections rose by more than 60 percent in the Middle East and 26 percent in the Americas, while deaths fell everywhere except Africa, where they jumped by nearly 50 percent.

The COVID-19 figures reported to WHO do not include the recent outbreak figures announced by North Korea, which has yet to officially share requested data with the agency.

On Thursday, the authoritarian country headed by Kim Jung Un reported more than 262,000 more suspected cases as its caseload approaches 2 million, a week after the country acknowledged the outbreak and scrambled to slow infections in its unvaccinated population.

Earlier this week, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was “deeply concerned” about the spread of COVID-19 in North Korea, noting the population was unvaccinated and that there were significant numbers of people with underlying conditions that could put them at risk of more severe disease and death.

Tedros said the agency was working to persuade North Korea to share more information and to accept help including technical support, vaccines, tests and medicines, but so far had received no response.

In the Western Pacific, WHO said the biggest number of reported cases was in China, which saw a 94 percent increase, or more than 389,000 new cases. After weeks of a sometimes severe and chaotic lockdown, Chinese authorities say they will allow some supermarkets, malls and restaurants in its financial capital of Shanghai to reopen under limited conditions next week.

WHO’s Tedros has previously described China’s extreme “zero-COVID” approach as “unsustainable,” but acknowledged that countries are free to choose their own control strategies.

Associated Press

Concerns rise within and about North Korea

SEOUL — On a recent nighttime visit to a drugstore, a double-masked Kim Jong Un lamented the slow delivery of medicine. Separately, the North Korean leader’s lieutenants have quarantined hundreds of thousands of suspected COVID-19 patients and urged people with mild symptoms to take willow leaf or honeysuckle tea.

Despite what the North’s propaganda is describing as an all-out effort, the fear is palpable among citizens, according to defectors in South Korea with contacts in the North, and some outside observers worry the outbreak may get much worse, with much of an impoverished, unvaccinated population left without enough hospital care and struggling to afford even simple medicine.

“North Koreans know so many people around the world have died because of COVID-19, so they have fear that some of them could die, too,” said Kang Mi-jin, a North Korean defector, citing her phone calls with contacts in the northern North Korean city of Hyesan. She said people who can afford it are buying traditional medicine to deal with their anxieties.

Since admitting what it called its first domestic COVID-19 outbreak one week ago, North Korea has been fighting to handle a soaring health crisis that has intensified public anxiety over a virus it previously claimed to have kept at bay.

The country’s pandemic response appears largely focused on isolating suspected patients. That may be all it can really do, as it lacks vaccines, antiviral pills, intensive care units, and other medical assets that ensured millions of sick people in other countries survived.

North Korean health authorities said Thursday that a fast-spreading fever has killed 63 people and sickened about 2 million others since late April, while about 740,000 remain quarantined. Earlier this week, North Korea said its total COVID-19 caseload stood at 168 despite rising fever cases. Many foreign experts doubt the figures and believe the scale of the outbreak is being underreported to prevent public unrest that could hurt Kim’s leadership.

State media said a million public workers were mobilized to identify suspected patients. Kim Jong Un also ordered army medics deployed to support the delivery of medicines to pharmacies, just before he visited drugstores in Pyongyang at dawn Sunday.

North Korea also uses state media outlets — newspapers, state TV, and radio — to offer tips on how to deal with the virus to citizens, most of whom have no access to the Internet and foreign news.

Associated Press

Restrictions slowly easing in Shanghai

BEIJING — The locked-down Chinese metropolis of Shanghai will reopen four of its 20 subway lines Sunday as it slowly eases pandemic restrictions that have kept most residents in their housing complexes for more than six weeks.

The city will also restart 273 bus lines connecting major urban centers, airports, train stations, and hospitals as it resumes cross-district public transit, Yu Fulin, director of the Shanghai Transport Commission, said at a daily pandemic briefing Thursday.

It wasn’t immediately clear how frequent the service would be. Bus service resumed on a trial basis within three outlying districts this week, with buses running every 30 to 90 minutes during daylight hours.

The lockdown of China’s largest city has dealt a blow to the economy and frustrated residents, particularly as many countries elsewhere in the world move away from such harsh measures as they try to live with the virus. But officials have stuck to a “zero-COVID” approach, saying that lifting restrictions could strain the public health system and lead to more deaths, particularly among the not fully vaccinated elderly.

The outbreak in Shanghai has taken 580 lives, according to official statistics, making it the deadliest one in China since the initial outbreak in the city of Wuhan in early 2020.

Even as the number of new cases plummets, authorities are relaxing restrictions in a slow and deliberate manner as they try to ensure that the virus no longer spreads anywhere outside of quarantine facilities and areas with known infections.

The city of 25 million people recorded about 700 new cases on Wednesday, accounting for most of the about 1,000 cases nationwide.

Although most downtown areas remain in some form of lockdown, some of Shanghai’s outlying suburbs were showing signs of normalcy.

Residents in Jinshan district in the southwest could be seen shopping at a farmers’ market, buying grilled meat and bubble milk tea on a shop-lined street, and getting haircuts, in video broadcast by the Shanghai Media Group.

Associated Press