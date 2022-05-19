Israeli government loses majority, raising prospect of election

The government has come under intense pressure with the recent escalation of tensions between Israeli authorities and Palestinians — including clashes at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, terrorist attacks in Israel, and a heavy military response in the occupied West Bank.

Although the move will not necessarily bring down the current government, a fractious coalition of parties with clashing agendas, the loss of its majority underscores its instability and the risk that any divisive issue could topple it.

A second lawmaker quit Israel’s governing coalition Thursday, giving the opposition a narrow two-seat majority in parliament and raising the possibility of the fifth election in three years.

The lawmaker who resigned from the coalition Thursday, Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi, a member of Israel’s Palestinian minority from the left-wing Meretz party, said she disagreed with the government’s treatment of the Arab community in Israel, specifically citing recent police interventions at Al-Aqsa Mosque and the police assault on mourners at the funeral of a Palestinian journalist last week.

Last month, a right-wing member of the coalition quit. That lawmaker, Idit Silman, said the government no longer reflected her right-wing and religious values.

The government coalition, the most diverse in Israel’s history, coalesced a year ago over one issue: a shared desire to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and to break a political deadlock that had forced Israel into four elections in a row.

But the ideological incompatibility of the coalition’s eight constituent parties — an alliance of right-wing, left-wing, secular, religious, and Arab groups — left it fragile from the start.

The defections could offer a political lifeline to Netanyahu, who now leads the opposition in parliament.

Rinawie Zoabi’s defection means opposition lawmakers now control 61 of the 120 seats in parliament, enough to vote to dissolve the body and call for another election, which would be the fifth since April 2019.

Opposition parties also have enough seats to create a new coalition government without going to elections. But they are divided and may not be able to agree on a candidate for prime minister, making new elections more probable.

As a left-winger, Rinawie Zoabi is not expected to support a Netanyahu-led government. But she could join the opposition in voting for new elections as early as next week.

A new election would give Netanyahu another chance to win more seats for his right-wing alliance and a majority in parliament.

A spokesperson for Rinawie Zoabi said she had not decided whether to support a vote to dissolve parliament.

In a resignation letter to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Rinawie Zoabi said, “Again and again, the coalition leaders have preferred to adopt hawkish, hard-line and right-wing positions on important basic issues of unparalleled importance to the general Arab society.”

“No more,” she added. “I cannot continue to support the existence of a coalition that conspires in this disgraceful manner against the society from which I have come.”

Without her, the government could still survive with a minority in parliament until March 2023, when it will need a majority to pass a new budget. As prime ministers, Yitzhak Rabin, Ariel Sharon, and Yitzhak Shamir each led minority governments for extended periods, including when Rabin negotiated the Oslo Accords in the 1990s.

The current coalition could also try to entice members of the opposition to join the government, reinstating its majority.

The coalition was cohesive enough to pass a new budget, Israel’s first in more than three years. It also made key administrative appointments and deepened Israel’s emerging relationships with key Arab states.

At its formation, Rinawie Zoabi said she had hoped the government would forge “a new path of equality and respect” between Jewish and Arab Israelis. In a first for Israel, the coalition included an independent Arab party, Raam, while an Arab was appointed as a government minister for only the third time in Israeli history.

Despite that early optimism, the government’s members clashed regularly over the rights of Israel’s Arab minority and over settlement policy in the occupied West Bank.