10 comedy shows to make summer even brighter

WANDA SYKES The outspoken Sykes seems more popular than ever, co-hosting the Oscars, appearing in TV ads, and co-creating and co-starring in “The Upshaws” on Netflix, which kicks off its second season next month. June 4, 7 p.m. $32-$70. The Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford. www.chevaliertheatre.com

BRIAN GLOWACKI Not the usual touring headliner that plays the Wilbur, local stand-up Glowacki pitched the venue on topping the bill, and they accepted. If the night is successful, could he open the door for other Boston comics with a following? June 4, 9:45 p.m. $27. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

CARA CONNORS “He wanted me to be a housewife type of person, very traditional,” jokes Connors of her now ex-husband, “and I just wanted him to be a woman.” She brings her “Straight for Pay” show to Hideout Comedy. June 9, 8 p.m., $20. The White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St. 617-681-4600, www.thewhitebulltavern.com

CHRIS GETHARD: AMERICA’S LOOSEST CANNON TOUR Stand-up, author, and host of the “Beautiful/Anonymous Podcast,” Gethard proves that a comedian can be empathetic and edgy at the same time. June 18, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. $21. The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge. 617-547-5200, www.sinclaircambridge.com

THE ‘BE A MAN EXPERIENCE’ The unlikely TikTok and Instagram sensation, who dispenses advice like “Build a vacation home near an active volcano” and “If you’re going camping, don’t bring a tent, sleep in the dirt,” all tagged with the line “be a man,” brings his live show to the Chevalier with podcast co-host John Fiore. With stand-ups Dan Smith, Jimmy Cash, and Mike McCarthy. June 23, 7 p.m. $26-$55. The Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford. www.chevaliertheatre.com

Kevin Hart has a date at TD Garden July 28. Mitchell Leff/Getty

KEVIN HART: REALITY CHECK TOUR One-man industry Hart, whose HartBeat Productions company expanded its comedic storytelling mission with a $100 million investment in April, is traveling around the world on his latest tour, which stops by the TD Garden. July 28, 7 p.m. $59-$169. TD Garden. www.tdgarden.com

DULCE SLOAN The “Daily Show” correspondent and voice of Honeybee on Fox’s “The Great North” contends that the North is more racist than the South because “they split up white folks,” with Irish, Italian, and Greek neighborhoods, among others. “You know what they call Irish, Italian, and Greek in the South? White. Nobody cares.” Aug. 5-6, 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $25. Off Cabot Comedy and Events, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. www.offcabot.org

KATHE FARRIS One of the strongest joke writers in Boston is finally laying down material for an album at these tapings at the Rockwell. A big true-crime fan, Farris says she likes to paint portraits of the wrongfully convicted for her Etsy shop. “Right now, I’m featuring Brendan Dassey from ‘Making of a Murderer’ and Linda from my prayer group,” she jokes. “We were real wrong about Linda.” Aug. 5-6, 7:30 p.m. $10. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. www.therockwell.org

BILL BURR: SLIGHT RETURN Boston-kid-done-good Burr becomes the first comedian to headline the city’s iconic Fenway Park, bringing along longtime friend and Boston favorite Tony V. to open up the show. The tour is a break from Burr’s busy acting schedule, including parts on shows from “The Mandalorian” to “Reservation Dogs,” and putting the finishing touches on a new film he wrote, directed, and starred in. Aug. 21, 7 p.m. $62-$103. Fenway Park. www.mlb.com/redsox/tickets/concerts/bill-burr

CELESTE BARBER: FINE, THANKS The Australian comedian gained a worldwide following on Instagram with her body-positive parodies of “influencer” photos and videos. According to the promo materials, the new tour reportedly covers topics from “celebrity sex toys to why hot girls can’t dance.” Barber also stars in the upcoming Netflix comedy/drama “Wellmania.” Aug. 30, 7 p.m. $54.50-$79.50. Boch Center Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St. 866-348-9738, www.bochcenter.org