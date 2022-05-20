10 essential shows for folk, country, and world music fans

EL GRAN COMBO DE PUERTO RICO This legendary salsa ensemble has been making music and garnering acclaim the world over for longer than most of us have been alive. Founder Rafael Ithier still takes an active part; members come and members go, but for 60 years, and at least that many records, the orchestra has endured. June 11, 8 p.m. $45-$100. Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford. 800-653-8000, www.ticketmaster.com

VIEUX FARKA TOURÉ; BOMBINO Here’s a marvelous double-shot of Saharan blues from two of its premier practitioners in the same week. Vieux Farka Touré carries on the legacy of his famous father, Ali; Omara “Bombino” Moctar continues to blaze his own trail with his stinging, slashing guitar style. Touré, June 8, 8 p.m. $28. Crystal Ballroom, 55 Davis Square, Somerville; Bombino, June 10, 8:30 p.m. $25. The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge. 617-876-4275, www.globalartslive.org

Advertisement

JON LANGFORD AND SALLY TIMMS WITH THE SADIES The news of Sadies member Dallas Good’s untimely passing in February was a gut-punch, but it is fantastic to see that the band has decided to persevere in the face of that loss. For this visit, they’ve once again assumed their frequent role as collaborating backing band to play with Jon Langford and Sally Timms. June 16 at 8 p.m., June 17 at 10 p.m. $20. Atwood’s Tavern, 877 Cambridge St., Cambridge. 617-864-2792, www.atwoodstavern.com

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Raul Malo and the Mavericks perform at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif., May 1. Rich Fury/Getty Images for Stagecoach

THE MAVERICKS Every summer this powerhouse puts the Boston area on their schedule, and every year they deliver a full-tilt rendition of their trademark country-Latin-lounge-rock ’n’ roll mix. This year, in keeping with their latest release, they’ll be delivering it “en espanol.” June 18, 7:30 p.m. $49, $149. Boarding House Park, 40 French St., Lowell. 800-657-8774, lowellsummermusic.org; June 19, 1 p.m. $40-$60. Indian Ranch, 200 Gore Road, Webster. 508-943-3871, www.indianranch.com

Advertisement

JAMES MCMURTRY The weary-sounding, deadpan-voiced roots-rocker, still masterful in his story-weaving and scathing in his political observations, arrives in support of 2021 release “The Horses and the Hounds,” his first album in seven years. He’ll be accompanied by a full band. June 22, 8 p.m. $20. Brighton Music Hall, 158 Brighton Ave. www.livenation.com

JACKSON BROWNE The man who helped define “SoCal singer/songwriter” in the early 1970s is still alive and kicking in the 2020s, albeit putting out records at a more leisurely pace. With its mix of the personal and the political, his latest, “Downhill From Everywhere,” is vintage Jackson Browne. July 14, 7:30 p.m. $35-$65. Leader Bank Pavilion, 290 Northern Ave. www.livenation.com

Miko Marks plays at TCAN in Natick July 29. Amanda Lopez

MIKO MARKS She’s part of a rising presence of Black voices in country music, but Milo Marks is no newcomer; she made her first attempt to forge a career in the genre in the 2000s but abandoned it in frustration. So far, the second time is looking to be the charm. July 29, 8 p.m. $26. TCAN, 14 Summer St., Natick. 508-647-0097, www.natickarts.org

CHARLES WESLEY GODWIN When a man can pack the amount of lonesome despair into a song that Charles Wesley Godwin does on “Needle Fall Down” via his quaver of a voice and a resonating dobro, you know you’re listening to something special. That track is on his magnificent “How the Mighty Fall,” one of the finest country albums released last year. Aug. 5, 8:30 p.m. $20. The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge. 888-929-7849, www.axs.com

Advertisement

CALEB KLAUDER AND REEB WILLMS COUNTRY BAND This West Coast Portland outfit is fronted by the recently married duo after which it is named, and it does exactly what the name says; it’s an unapologetically country band that plays vintage honky-tonk music with some acoustic-country and bluegrass leans as well. Aug. 12, 7 p.m. $25. The Burren, 247 Elm St., Somerville. 617-776-6896, www.burren.com

WATCHHOUSE You once knew them as Mandolin Orange, but Andrew Marlin and Emily Franz decided in early 2021 to change the name of their duo to Watchhouse. In its essentials, though, the change in the stately, murmuring, harmony-laden folk they’re making is one of evolution, not revolution. Aug. 16, 8 p.m. $37.50. Royale, 279 Tremont St. 888-929-7849, www.axs.com











