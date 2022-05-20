10 standout pop concerts this summer

JONATHAN RICHMAN Backed by trusted drummer Tommy Larkins, the punk-turned-troubadour — whose 50-year-old cut “Roadrunner” is one of the most joyous tributes to the Greater Boston area put to tape — returns to town. His live sets are something to behold, full of overflowing joy and reveling in the power of music. June 16, 8 p.m. The Wilbur. 617-248-9700, thewilbur.com

ALDOUS HARDING “Warm Chris” is the latest album from this New Zealand singer-songwriter, whose elliptical take on folk-pop incorporates gently kinetic rhythms that build to unexpected climaxes and fantastical lyrics made even more oddly beautiful by her rubber-band approach to vowel sounds. June 8, 8 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

The Chicks come to the Xfinity Center July 5.

THE CHICKS “Gaslighter,” the 2020 album from this trio who return on their first tour in five years, is a boisterous post-breakup chronicle that melds modern pop’s bright sonics with Nashville-honed storytelling chops. July 5, 7:30 p.m. Xfinity Center, Mansfield. 800-745-3000, livenation.com

CHVRCHES This Scottish synthpop outfit’s 2021 full-length, “Screen Violence,” combines horror-movie motifs with unsettlingly shiny sounds and lead vocalist Lauren Mayberry’s strong soprano, which can turn from soothing to blood-curdling on a dime. Aug. 4, 8 p.m. Roadrunner. roadrunnerboston.com

KENDRICK LAMAR Having just released his fifth album, the sprawling, introspective double LP “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” the Pulitzer Prize-honored MC — as dynamic on the stage as he is on record, as his brief appearance during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show proved — comes to town. Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m. TD Garden. 617-624-1000, tdgarden.com

KEHLANI “blue water road,” the latest album from this Oakland singer-songwriter, is intimate yet light as air, with Kehlani digging into their last few years of spiritual and emotional growth over tender, yet shimmering R&B grooves. Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m. Leader Bank Pavilion. 617-728-1600, livenation.com

Leon Bridges plays a show at Roadrunner Aug. 16.

LEON BRIDGES “Gold-Diggers Sound,” last year’s third album by this Texas soul singer, takes a wide-eyed trip through the last five decades of R&B, with Bridges’s cavernous croon linking the hovering guitars and muted brass of the ‘70s-recalling “Details” and the stripped-down Quiet Storm groove of “Sweeter” to the present. Aug. 16, 8 p.m. Roadrunner. roadrunnerboston.com

BAD BUNNY The Latin pop megastar’s latest album, the sun-dappled “Un Verano Sin Ti,” is shrewdly timed to his summer stadium tour. Cuts like the shimmying Rauw Alejandro collab “Party” and the laid-back “Un Ratito” sound tailor-made for blaring in open-air settings, while “Otro Atardecer,” his team-up with Los Angeles psych-poppers The Marías, has the vibe of a heat-warped, yet still constantly played 45. Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m. Fenway Park. 877-733-7699, redsox.com/concerts

LADY GAGA The shape-shifting pop and movie mogul, whose latest single, the “Top Gun: Maverick” tie-in “Hold My Hand,” continues her quest to bring the power ballad into the new millennium, finally stages her Chromatica Ball in Fenway’s confines after two postponements. Expect lots of glossy dancepop songs and elaborate stagings, to go along with the dance-till-the-end vibe of the show’s attendant album. Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m. Fenway Park. 877-733-7699, redsox.com/concerts

KENNY CHESNEY Beach country’s No. 1 proponent closes out the summer concert season with a pair of stadium shows showcasing his sand-flecked crowd-pleasers like “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems” alongside his more pensive tracks like 2016′s “Noise.” Heart-on-sleeve duo Dan + Shay, country-rockers Old Dominion, and bluegrass-pop singer-songwriter Carly Pearce open. Aug. 26-27, 5 p.m. Gillette Stadium, Foxborough. 508-543-8200, gillettestadium.com