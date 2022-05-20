From legends to rising stars, 10 shows to excite jazz fans

JULIAN LAGE The jaw-droppingly gifted guitarist Julian Lage leads a trio these days and has sidebar gigs at the Village Vanguard this month with John Zorn’s New Masada Quartet and Kris Davis’s Diatom Rhythms. But in Amherst early next month, he’ll be playing solo. June 3. $22-$25. The Drake, Amherst. 413-345-2945, www.thedrakeamherst.org

HERBIE HANCOCK There is no bigger jazz headliner coming to the region this summer than Herbie Hancock, who will perform two sets per night on June 14-15 at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, N.H. Tickets are pricey, but how often does this 82-year-old legend play in club settings these days? And he’s not the only star bound for Jimmy’s this summer: Chief Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott), Wynton Marsalis, and Brian Blade & the Fellowship Band are among the others. June 14-15. $150-$295. Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club, Portsmouth, N.H. 888-603-5299, www.jimmysoncongress.com

GIACOMO GATES The vocalist and educator Giacomo Gates will be dropping by Chan’s in Woonsocket, R.I., to sing songs from his January release “You,” comprising 18 tunes that feature the word “you.” Backing him will be the three Boston area-based musicians who made the album with him, pianist Tim Ray, bassist John Lockwood, and drummer Jim Lattini. June 4. $20-$25. Chan’s, Woonsocket, R.I. 401-765-1900, www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com

THE TWO TUCKERS: FRIENDLY FIRE That’s Tuckers, as in talented tenor saxophonists Mike Tucker and Tucker Antell, who each studied their craft in Boston — at the Berklee College of Music and New England Conservatory, respectively — and now remain based here teaching at their alma maters. Their tenor madness will be backed at Scullers by a crack rhythm trio of musicians: pianist Adam Birnbaum, bassist Edward Perez, and drummer Rudy Royston. June 10. $30. Scullers Jazz Club, 400 Soldiers Field Road. 617-562-4111, www.scullersjazz.com

BRUCE GERTZ QUINTET Bassist Bruce Gertz will gather two of his Berklee faculty mates — woodwinds department chair Walter Smith III on tenor sax and guitar department assistant chair Sheryl Bailey — along with pianist Bruce Barth and drummer Marvin “Smitty” Smith to bring a stellar quintet of veterans to Scullers in mid-June. June 17, $30. Scullers Jazz Club, 400 Soldiers Field Road. 617-562-4111, www.scullersjazz.com

ILLEGAL CROWNS Three Boston natives — guitarist Mary Halvorson, cornetist Taylor Ho Bynam, drummer Tomas Fujiwara — and the French pianist Benoît Delbecq made an album in 2014 with the title and band name “Illegal Crowns.” They’ll be reuniting in Jamaica Plain with Halvorson having recently dropped two new albums on Nonesuch (one of them, “Amaryllis,” having been singled out for praise by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) and Fujiwara having released “March” with his group Triple Double (featuring both Halvorson and Bynum) earlier in the year. June 18. $20. Hope Central Church, 85 Seaverns Ave., Jamaica Plain. 617-615-9744, www.mandorlamusic.net

CONNIE HAN The 26-year-old Los Angeles native’s piano chops are prodigious, inspired by the likes of McCoy Tyner, Hank Jones, and Kenny Kirkland. She’ll bring her trio mates Ryan Berg (bass) and Bill Wysaske (drums) with her to Scullers (on her 2020 “Iron Starlet” album, the band is fleshed out by Walter Smith III on sax and Jeremy Pelt on trumpet). June 24. $30. Scullers Jazz Club, 400 Soldiers Field Road. 617-562-4111, www.scullersjazz.com

Danilo Pérez performs with the Global Messengers at Scullers June 25. Tito Herrera

DANILO PÉREZ, THE GLOBAL MESSENGERS The Global Messengers and their Panamanian professor released a hopeful, inspirational album, “Crisálida,” on Mack Avenue in late December consisting of two four-part suites composed by Pérez and performed by an ensemble filled with alumni of Berklee’s Global Jazz Institute, founded by Pérez in 2010. Palestine, Greece, Jordan, Chile, Panama — they may not be commonly associated with jazz, but the Global Messengers are proof they can all produce music created in its spirit. June 25. $35. Scullers Jazz Club, 400 Soldiers Field Road. 617-562-4111, www.scullersjazz.com

Advertisement

ROCKPORT JAZZ FESTIVAL Rockport’s five-day festival kicks off with Rockport Jazz Workshop founder/director Alexa Tarantino leading her quartet on Wednesday. Then comes Fred Hersch leading his piano trio on Thursday, the new four-piece iteration of the Bad Plus on Friday, and a double bill of saxophonist Tia Fuller (who plays a 2 p.m. matinee) and violinist Regina Carter on Saturday. And on Sunday at 5 p.m., vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater will be accompanied by pianist Bill Charlap. Aug. 3-7. $26-$79. Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport. 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org

TERENCE BLANCHARD Joined by his quintet the E-Collective and the strings of the Turtle Island Quartet, trumpeter Terence Blanchard will come to the Berkshires to perform music inspired by the great saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter, from Blanchard’s 2021 album “Absence.” Blanchard, of course, is a great composer himself, his opera “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” having become the first such work by an African American composer to be performed at the Metropolitan Opera this past fall — and that’s not to mention the numerous Spike Lee films Blanchard has scored through the years, including the 2018 Oscar nominee “BlacKkKlansman.” Aug. 26. $39-$65. Mass MoCA, North Adams. massmoca.org