TV CRITIC'S CORNER

(Most of) ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 to drop next week

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated May 20, 2022, 52 minutes ago
Winona Ryder in "Stranger Things," which will divide season 4 in two parts: The first seven episodes will be released next Friday, and then the last two episodes will be released five weeks later, on July 1.Netflix

Here’s a reminder for the fans of “Stranger Things,” of which there are many: The 1980s-set hit from Matt and Ross Duffer returns to Netflix next Friday.

In what is becoming more common, the season — the show’s fourth — will be split in two. The first seven episodes will be released next Friday, and then the last two episodes will be released five weeks later, on July 1. The split will help to keep the show in the public conversation longer.

The episodes are going to be longer than usual, with most of them clocking in at about 75 minutes. The seventh episode will run 98 minutes, and the eighth will run 85 minutes. The fourth season will wind up being almost twice the length of any of the previous seasons. Just so you know, Netflix has already released the first eight minutes of the season in a sneak peek that you can find on YouTube.

In a letter to fans, the Duffers described the season as “the beginning of the end.” Season five will be the show’s last.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

