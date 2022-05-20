No matter what kind of music you like, there’s a festival for you this summer

Vibe: Big-name alternative acts playing on stages scattered around the athletic complex, with a wide variety of food options from around Greater Boston.

Who’s playing: Nine Inch Nails, the Strokes, Metallica, Weezer, Run the Jewels, Haim, Cheap Trick, Avril Lavigne, Modest Mouse, Japanese Breakfast, Black Pumas, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Tickets: Three-day general admission pass: $369.99. Two-day general admission passes: $269.99. Single-day general admission tickets: $149. bostoncalling.com/tickets

Solid Sound

Where: Mass MoCA, North Adams

When: May 27-29

Vibe: Eclectic indie-rock and comedy geared toward Wilco fans on the grounds of a world-class contemporary art museum, with activities for kids.

Who’s playing: Wilco (twice), Jeff Tweedy & Friends, Sylvan Esso, Japanese Breakfast, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Iceage, Terry Allen and the Panhandle Mystery Band, Mike Watt + the Missingmen, Sun Ra Orkestra, John Hodgman, Nick Offerman

Tickets: Three-day pass: $249 for adults, $59 for children ages 6-12 (children under 6 are free). Single-day tickets: $89 for Friday, $149 for Saturday, $89 for Sunday. solidsound.frontgatetickets.com

Green River Festival

Where: Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield

When: June 24-26

Vibe: Family-friendly roots music and indie rock with crafts and food from around Western Massachusetts.

Who’s playing: Lake Street Dive, Father John Misty, Galactic, Guster, Waxahatchee, Allison Russell, Asleep at the Wheel, Sarah Borges, Mister G and the Global Citizen Ensemble

Tickets: Weekend pass: $170, $95 for students, children under 10 are free. Single-day tickets: $55 for Friday, $75 for Saturday, $75 for Sunday. www.greenriverfestival.com/tickets

Levitate Music and Arts Festival

Where: Marshfield Fairgrounds, Marshfield

When: July 8-10

Vibe: Jam bands encompassing rock, reggae, folk, and roots music, performing across a park spanning more than 60 acres.

Who’s playing: Phil Lesh & Friends, Jack Johnson, Vulfpeck, Umphrey’s McGee, Old Crow Medicine Show, Stephen Marley, Dirty Heads, Donavon Frankenreiter

Tickets: General admission three-day pass: $289. Single-day tickets: $99 for Friday, $129 for Saturday, $129 for Sunday. levitatemusicfestival.com/tickets

New Bedford Folk Festival

Where: 684 Purchase St., New Bedford

When: July 9-10

Vibe: Folk and roots music from national and local performers in the heart of downtown New Bedford, with an emphasis on workshops where multiple artists participate in one-of-a-kind themed jam sessions. The food court, artisan marketplace, and the Southcoast stage for local acts are free and open to the public.

Who’s playing: Tom Rush, Catie Curtis, Vance Gilbert, Seth Glier, John Gorka, the Kennedys, Susan Lerner, Peter Mulvey, Cheryl Wheeler

Tickets: Weekend pass: $40 ($50 after May 31). Single-day tickets: $30 ($40 after May 31). newbedfordfolkfestival.org/tickets

Newport Folk Festival

Where: Fort Adams State Park, Newport, R.I.

When: July 22-24

Vibe: With much more than folk in recent times, Newport remains one of the most storied musical festivals in the United States, with a relaxed atmosphere in a gorgeous setting by Narragansett Bay.

Who’s playing: The National, Lucius, Maren Morris, Valerie June, Lucy Dacus, Joy Oladokun, Dinosaur Jr., Cassandra Jenkins, Adia Victoria, Anaïs Mitchell, Mandy Moore, Goose, Durand Jones & the Indications, John Moreland

Tickets: Sold out

Newport Jazz Festival

Where: Fort Adams State Park, Newport, R.I.

When: July 29-31

Vibe: The venerable elder of American music festivals, Newport Jazz casts a wide net for veteran talent and up-and-comers, and shares a seaside setting with the Newport Folk Festival.

Who’s playing: Norah Jones, Esperanza Spalding, Terence Blanchard, the Fearless Flyers, Angelique Kidjo’s Remain in Light, Digable Planets, Jack DeJohnette Quartet, McBride’s Newport Jawn, Cécile McLorin Salvant

Tickets: Three-day general admission: sold out. Two-day general admission: $185.40 ($91.67 for students). Single-day tickets: $94.76 ($47.38 for students). newportjazz.org/tickets