Talbots to shut down Lakeville distribution center, lay off more than 275 employees

Talbots, the Hingham-based women’s clothing retailer, plans to close its Lakeville distribution center and layoff more than 275 people, according to a notice filed with the state.

According to the Talbots website, the Lakeville facility is its only distribution center — all products delivered to the chain’s stores and customers pass through through the 1-million-square- foot facility. A spokesperson for Talbots said the company plans to move its fulfillment and distribution operations “to other facilities,” but did not provide details and declined to comment further.

Talbots has more than 500 retail locations globally. The company told the state that 277 employees would be laid off in three phases, starting at the end of July and ending by mid-November.