Talbots to shut down Lakeville distribution center, lay off more than 275 employees

Talbots, the Hingham-based women’s clothing retailer, plans to close its Lakeville distribution center and layoff more than 275 people, according to a notice filed with the state.
According to the Talbots website, the Lakeville facility is its only distribution center — all products delivered to the chain’s stores and customers pass through through the 1-million-square- foot facility. A spokesperson for Talbots said the company plans to move its fulfillment and distribution operations “to other facilities,” but did not provide details and declined to comment further.
Talbots has more than 500 retail locations globally. The company told the state that 277 employees would be laid off in three phases, starting at the end of July and ending by mid-November.
Founded in 1947, Talbots went private a decade ago after being bought by New York private equity firm Sycamore Partners, whose retail brands include Framingham-based Staples, Lane Bryant, Loft, and Ann Taylor.
The brand, popular among middle-aged suburban women, has long struggled to appeal to younger consumers. Talbots, which makes corporate workplace staples, also faced challenges during the pandemic as its customers began working from home.
S&P Global, a ratings agency, downgraded Talbots in January 2021 to deep junk territory, indicating that it believed the retailer would not be able to pay back its debt.
The agency said Talbots has a $185 million asset-based loan, as well as a $350 million term loan, which mature in October and November, respectively. Talbot’s ability to refinance the debt “appears increasingly dim given its current depressed sales performance,” S&P Global said.
“The company is experiencing sales declines as its customers avoid shopping and attending events requiring new clothes,” the agency said in a press release, adding that the retailers “core customers are 55 years old and older,” a demographic more susceptible to the effects of COVID-19.
Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8 and on Instagram @anissagardizy.journalism.