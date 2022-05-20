Winthrop Center lands second tenant

IR+M has been based at 100 Federal St. for more than a decade, and has about 200 employees. Sarah Kilpatrick, the firm’s chief of staff, said the new office will emphasize flexible, hybrid work by not having dedicated work stations for every employee — a change from the company’s current setup where every seat is assigned.

Boston-based Income Research + Management, a fixed income investment management firm, is moving its downtown office to the 53-story tower in 2023.

A second financial firm has selected Winthrop Center to serve as its headquarters.

“We’re finding that people are very open to that, because they want the flexibility,” Kilpatrick said. “We’ve realized the productivity gains from remote working, and so what we want to do is build a space that complements that.”

The Winthrop Center office allows IR+M to be housed all on the same level, versus the two floors it occupies now at 100 Federal St. The company is designing its 39,000-square-foot space to include different “neighborhoods,” Kilpatrick said, such as areas focused on heads-down work, collaboration and client experiences.

“Having a variety of places to work, based off your work preferences or what you have going on that day, is appealing,” Kilpatrick said.

IR+M is the second company to sign a lease at Winthrop Center, which is now under construction and when complete next year will be the Financial District’s tallest tower. Cambridge Associates, an international investment firm, in February said it would move its 115,000-square-foot headquarters from 125 High St. to Winthrop Center.

In all, the tower will include more than 800,000 square feet of office space, with its upper floors housing 317 luxury condos, ranging in price from $1.5 million to $15 million.

The tower’s ambitious sustainability goals and amenity package were appealing to IR+M when choosing a new home, Kilpatrick said.

MP Boston, the tower’s developer and the local affiliate of real estate development firm Millennium Partners, have targeted Winthrop Center to meet the rigorous “Passive House” energy-efficiency standard, and have also partnered with the MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative to incorporate other sustainability features. The tower will come online as real estate owners throughout the city of Boston prepare for a required cut in emissions, which will come as early as 2025 for some buildings.

Beyond Winthrop Center, a number of office towers are going up now across downtown Boston, including the 43-story One Congress — which just landed a large headquarters lease for Cambridge-based medical software and data company InterSystems — and a 51-story skyscraper atop South Station, along with One Post Office Square, which is getting a full overhaul and converting its facade from concrete to glass.

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bycathcarlock.