Need to beat this weekend’s heat? Head to one of these 75+ spray fountains

Well, spring was nice while it lasted.
But the temperate weather will be a thing of the past during this weekend’s scorcher.
Forecasters predict that high temperatures could reach into the 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Between the heat and the humidity, this isn’t just sweat-through-your-shirt weather, it could break records..
The Boston Parks and Recreation Department announced Friday that spray decks and water features are opening ahead of schedule to help keep families cool in the blisteringly hot weather.
If you need to beat the heat this weekend, check out these 75-plus spray fountains at parks and playgrounds around the city.
Alfond Memorial Spray Deck 280 Charles St., Boston. Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. mass.gov/locations/alfond-memorial-spray-deck.
Armenian Heritage Park Labyrinth Fountains 115 Atlantic Avenue, Boston. armenianheritagepark.org/.
Artesani Playground Spray Deck 1255 Soldiers Field Road, Brighton. Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. mass.gov/locations/artesani-playground-wading-pool-and-spray-deck.
Auntie Kay & Frank Chin Park Opposite the Chinatown Gate, John F Fitzgerald Surface Road and Beach St., Boston. www.rosekennedygreenway.org/
Billings Field 369 Lagrange St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Bradford Street Play Area 18 Bradford St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Buckley Playground 210 West Third St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Byrne Playground 23 Everett St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Carolyn Lynch Garden Fountains Hanover St. and Cross St., Boston. rosekennedygreenway.org.
Children’s Park 81-85 Intervale St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Chinatown Stream Surface Road and Beach St., Boston.rosekennedygreenway.org/visit/fountains/.
Christian Science Plaza Children’s Fountain 210 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston. Open 9 a.m.-9 p.m., weather permitting. christianscience.com/find-us/visit-the-mother-church/visit-the-christian-science-plaza.
Christopher Columbus Park 110 Atlantic Avenue, Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Cooper Park 115 Hancock St., Cambridge. Open dawn to dusk. finditcambridge.org/places/waterplay-cooper-park.
Dennis Street Park 138 Moreland St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Doherty Playground 349 Bunker Hill St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
East Boston Memorial Stadium 143 Porter St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Erie/Ellington St Playground Erie St. and Ellington St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Ernest Chery, Jr. Playground 64-76 Orlando St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Fallon Field 79 Robert St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Flaherty Park Opposite 133 B St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Francis J. McCrehan Spray Deck 359 Rindge Avenue, Cambridge. Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. mass.gov/locations/francis-j-mccrehan-memorial-swimming-and-wading-pool.
Gannett-Warren Pals Park 32 Jefferson St., Cambridge. Open dawn to dusk. finditcambridge.org/places/gannett-warren-pals-park.
Garvey Playground Opposite 34 Neponset Avenue, Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Gertrude Howe Playground Opposite 33 Fairland St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Gibbons Playground 23 Delle Avenue, Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Gold Star Mothers Park 123 Gore St., Cambridge. Open dawn to dusk. finditcambridge.org/places/gold-star-mothers-park.
Greene-Rose Heritage Park 155 Harvard St., Cambridge. Open dawn to dusk. finditcambridge.org/places/greene-rose-heritage-park.
Hardiman Park 380 Faneuil St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Healy Playground 160 Florence St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Hobart Park 85 Hobart St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Holborn Street Playground 6 Holborn St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Hooker-Sorrento Playground 120 Hooker St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Hunt Almont Park 60 Almont St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Hurley Park 258 Hurley St., Cambridge. Open dawn to dusk. finditcambridge.org/places/hurley-park.
Hynes Playground 502 VFW Parkway, Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Iacono Playground 159 Readville St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
John T. Moynihan Spray Deck 920 Truman Parkway, Hyde Park. Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. mass.gov/locations/john-t-moynihan-spray-deck.
Joyce (Union) Playground 80 Union St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Lambert Avenue 45 Lambert Avenue, Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
LoPresti Park 33 Sumner St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Magazine Beach Spray Deck 719 Memorial Drive, Cambridge. Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. mass.gov/news/baker-polito-administration-celebrates-opening-of-new-magazine-beach-spray-deck-in-cambridge.
Marcella (Connolly) Park 260 Highland St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Martin’s Park 64 Sleeper St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Mary Hannon Playground 621 Dudley St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
McGann Playground 270 West St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Medal of Honor Park Opposite 805 East Broadway, Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Melnea A. Cass Memorial Spray Deck 120 Martin Luther King Blvd., Roxbury. Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. mass.gov/locations/melnea-a-cass-memorial-swimming-pool-and-spray-deck.
Mozart Street Playground 10 Mozart St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Msgr. John Roussin Park/Walnut Park 345 Walnut Avenue, Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Mt. Pleasant Play Area 30 Mt. Pleasant Avenue, Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Neponset Landing II Spray Deck 72 Hill Top St., Boston. Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. mass.gov/locations/neponset-landing-ii-spray-deck.
New Riverside Neighborhood Park 880 Memorial Drive, Cambridge. Open dawn to dusk. finditcambridge.org/places/new-riverside-neighborhood-park.
North Point Spray Deck 6 Museum Way, Cambridge. Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. https://www.mass.gov/locations/north-point-park-spray-deck.
Noyes Playground 33 Boardman St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Olsen Spray Deck 95 Turtle Pond Parkway, Hyde Park. Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. mass.gov/locations/olsen-spray-deck.
O’Day Playground 75 West Newton St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Parkman Playground 58 Wachusett St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Pine Street Park (Anthony Paolillo Tot Lot) 26 Pine St., Cambridge. Open dawn to dusk. finditcambridge.org/places/waterplay-pine-street-park.
Porzio Park 14 Jeffries St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Puopolo Playground 517 Commercial St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Quincy (Stanley) Playground 21 Stanley St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Ramsey/Rice Field 1917 Washington St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Ringer Playground 85 Allston St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Rings Fountains Atlantic Ave and Milk St., Boston.rosekennedygreenway.org/visit/fountains/.
Ripley Playground 25 Ripley Road, Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Roberts Park 56 Dunbar Avenue, Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Ronan Park Region 2 92 Mt Ida Road, Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Rutherford (Union) Playground 127 Old Rutherford Avenue, Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Ryan Playground 960 Dorchester Avenue, Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Shubow (Chiswick) Park 1825 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Smith Playground 235 Western Avenue, Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Southwest Corridor Spray Decks One Schroder Plaza, Boston; Lamartine St. and Green St., Boston; and Lamartine St. and Boylston St., Boston. Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. mass.gov/locations/southwest-corridor-park.
Sumner/Lamson Street Playground Opposite 492 Sumner St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Sweeney Playground 180 West Fifth St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
Thetford Evans Park 15 Evans St., Boston. Open dawn to dusk. boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/popular-playgrounds-and-parks-boston.
