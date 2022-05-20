Blind date: ‘He has a dog who was popping in and out of the Zoom’

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.

LAST THING HE READ: Just Giving: Why Philanthropy Is Failing Democracy and How It Can Do Better

HIS INTERESTS: Classical piano, international travel, cooking shows

DESIRE’: 24 / graduate student

LAST THING SHE READ: A poem by Mary Oliver called “I Worried”

HER INTERESTS: Fashion, travel, cooking, and languages

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, BOSTON AND FITCHBURG

BLANK SLATE

Kevin I signed up out of curiosity. I’ve never done anything like this before.

Desire’ I talked to my cousin and scrolled through Met Gala pictures for a bit of distraction.

Kevin I just hopped in front of my computer and got on Zoom.

Desire’ I was a bit nervous! But I was making sure to come into things with an open mind.

Kevin She didn’t exactly seem like my type.

Desire’ I immediately got a sense of maturity from Kevin. He’s not my type physically, but he looked really friendly and was dressed nicely.

COURSEWORK

Kevin [We had a] general conversation about interests, profession, upbringing, family, preferred types of literature, and goals. She’s still in school, is from the area, and would like to pursue a career in communications.

Desire’ The first thing we talked about was what we ordered and food culture in our cities. I discovered that Kevin values his work life and engaging with mind-stimulating books, news, and, occasionally, television. He has a dog who was popping in and out of the Zoom, so we talked about our pets and animal behavior. The conversation didn’t stay on one subject long.

Kevin Both of us were in school pursuing very different paths.

Desire’ We both are big supporters of providing educational experiences for students who might not otherwise get them.

Kevin I ordered from Chilacates — the quesadillas were very good!

Desire’ I ordered salmon piccata from a local Italian restaurant. It was pretty good but also kind of lukewarm by the time I got to it. One of the best things about the dish was the artichokes.

Kevin She seemed like a nice enough person but there wasn’t really any chemistry, attraction, or things in common.

Desire’ Honestly, right away I thought, This might not be it. I could tell he was a sweet guy who does well for himself, but there’s a certain energy and sense of humor that attracts me to a person and I didn’t feel it with him. There were platonic vibes straight away.

FINAL EXAM

Kevin I figured 40 minutes was a polite enough amount of time before ending the conversation. There was no chemistry or attraction (immediately evident), so there was no need to unnecessarily prolong the conversation.

Desire’ The conversation had reached its limits. I think Kevin started to feel the same because he was the one to wrap the night up.

Kevin We had a typical Zoom goodbye. Good evening and a wave.

Desire’ We both agreed that we should conclude. We said goodbye and logged off!

Kevin No — there was no chemistry.

Desire’ No. Although Kevin seems like an awesome person, there was just no romantic spark. I’m happy that I gave this process a chance, though.

POST-MORTEM

Kevin / C-

Desire’ / B

