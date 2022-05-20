Five things to do in and around Boston, May 23-June 5

Editor’s note: This edition of Your Week Ahead covers two weeks. Look for the next Globe Magazine on June 5.

Take an emotional journey with Bella, An Immigrant’s Tale, the story of a young Russian-Jewish woman who escaped the pogroms in the early 1900s and moved to the United States. Proceeds from the one-woman show at The Cabot will go to the Ukrainian Red Cross and other organizations to support Ukrainian war refugees. Admission by donation. 7 p.m. Registration required at thecabot.org.

May 26

Critical Contributions

Dive into local history at a Central Library screening of Latino Pioneers in Boston, a documentary telling the stories of eight leaders who helped pave the way for future generations. A Q&A with the director and some of the people featured in the film will follow. 5:30 p.m. Free. Registration required at bpl.bibliocommons.com.

May 27-29

Weekend Rhythm

Ready for outdoor entertainment? Head to the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams for Solid Sound, a family-friendly music festival featuring dozens of musical acts, including Wilco, in addition to comedy performances, food, and more. Single-day passes start at $89; three-day passes cost $249 for adults.solidsoundfestival.com

June 1

Upbeat Sounds

Enjoy an evening of music with the all-female ensemble Global Jazz Womxn, performing at the Arlington Street Church. The group, from the Berklee Global Jazz Institute, will perform original music and arrangements from female artists around the world. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10, with discounts for students. globaljazzclub.com

June 3-5

Culture and Community

Get in touch with your creative side at the Salem Arts Festival. The free event features music, dance, and theater performances throughout the city, as well as interactive activities, a mural slam, local art, vendors, and pop-up exhibitions. Starts at 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free. salemartsfestival.com

