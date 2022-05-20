Interior design: With this home office, you’d never want go into work

1 The Scout Design Studio desk introduces warm, golden hues and mimics the appearance of the bar’s mirrored tiles. “I love the movement and the different tones it brings in,” Condron says.

Erin Condron transformed the formal living room in her client’s new Winchester home into a den. Her first move? To add doors for privacy. One partner “needed a dedicated home office to work and take calls, but he also wanted it to be a place where he could hang out with friends and watch sports,” the designer says. Condron placed a handsome Chesterfield sofa across from the desk and designed built-ins with a bar that highlights his whiskey collection. “I want people to open it and say, ‘Oh, that is so neat!’” she says.

2 The Pottery Barn tufted-leather chair swivels, making it ideal for use with the computer monitor behind it. “It’s meant to be multifunctional,” Condron says. “He can use a laptop at the desk, then turn to face a second screen.”

3 A barely-there frame with a large mat showcases artwork by Jim Dine, with minimal distraction. The television (to the left) disappears against the painted millwork.

4 Condron chose to paint the room Benjamin Moore Polo Blue, a near-black shade of navy, then added a woven wallcovering on the coffered ceiling for softness. “I went all in, from ceiling to base, to make a complete moody statement,” she says.

5 Handcrafted mirrored-glass tiles from Ann Sacks with a silvery-blue mottled effect line the back of the bar. “We designed it with retractable doors that can be left open when he entertains,” says Condron, who tucked fridge and freezer drawers underneath it.

6 Footstools in herringbone tweed and a pinstripe rug with cognac leather trim provide textural menswear moments.

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.