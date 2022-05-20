Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Yes, the clock change should end (“We’ve Been Through a Lot. Don’t We Deserve Daylight Saving Time All Year Long?” March 13). But please, let’s not let the hubris of mankind trump logic again: [Local] time since the sundial had remained the same, until 20th-century Germany instituted daylight saving time as a cost-cutting idea during the war, and we followed suit. Are we really going to change time now for our “benefit”? I’m at pains to think of a single instance in the past 150 years wherein our “improvements” over the natural rhythm of life have actually benefitted nature, the planet, or humankind.

Lori Larsen

Mansfield

I am in full support of Jim Braude’s proposal in Perspective. I grew up in Buenos Aires and we would go to school very early as the sun was just rising and it was rather dark, but how glorious it was to have extended light in evenings. Argentina depended, and depends still, on agriculture and cattle and the situation of dairy farmers was never an issue. Another issue Braude does not mention is people affected emotionally by seasonal affective disorders, which are related to the absence of light. Thanks to Braude for bringing this issue forward.

Dr. Susana Rey-Alvarez

Newton Centre

Braude needs to get off the yearly DST bandwagon. He states that cows and kids suffer the most. If we go his route, during some months, the sun wouldn’t rise here until 8 and there will be days when it wouldn’t rise until close to 8:30. How late does he want to change the start of school so kids aren’t going in the dark — and how late will they have to stay? How will this affect afterschool activities and parents’ schedules? The arguments about crime and car accidents pale in comparison. Why can’t Braude be satisfied with the times of year when the sun sets later and let morning people enjoy those times when it rises earlier? Tell Jim to get a flashlight for times when it is dark getting out of work.

Margy Roeck

Dracut

Take a long look at a map and you’ll learn that Atlantic time for the six New England states is the appropriate way to address the time zone issue. I grew up in Traverse City, Michigan, which is 900 miles west of Boston, yet it is also in the Eastern Time zone, with summer evenings stretching to 9:30-plus. Winter mornings are dark until after 8 a.m. Looking at a map again, you’ll see that the Bahamas are south of New England and they are on Atlantic time. I have offered this to Senator Markey, but somehow he has not picked up on this exceptional idea.

Nicole Payne

Newton

Time is relative. Time is a construct of man. Daylight saving time was invented for economic reasons, not for health or wellness. Get rid of the clock and daylight is as long or short as it is meant to be. Thanks to the tilt of the earth, you will never receive equal parts of day and night. But moving to a country along the equator will get you closer.

T.N. Farnsworth

Stow

I’m all for all DST here in Massachusetts but other parts of the country will see a negative impact. The solution is to move the time zone boundaries. Part of the year we have time zones that work well for some parts of the country and other parts of the year we have time zones that work for others. Shifting the boundaries so that we have permanent time zones that work best for the most people would mean about two-thirds of the current US Eastern Time would end up with DST all year (otherwise known as Atlantic time), while the remaining third shifts to have the same time as Chicago, St. Louis, and New Orleans, which would be the current Eastern Standard Time all year (no DST). The Central and Mountain time zones would similarly shift, effectively kicking the current Pacific time out of the country. The result would be four time zones where the solar day more closely matches the hours that most people prefer to keep.

Ken Truesdale

Melrose

Braude must be too young to remember the days in the 1970s when daylight saving time was extended during the oil embargo. For kids walking to school in the cold and dark at 8 a.m., it was a terribly dangerous situation. With regard to car accidents, icy dark roads in the morning are more critical than getting to happy hour in daylight. Jim should also consider his elderly neighbors, who need a bit of sunlight on their icy front steps in the morning. And with regard to mental health, I am with Charlie Baker, who relishes daybreak on cold, dark winter mornings.

Ed Fallon

Danvers

Standards of Care

My own reactions were many to a therapist who says, “I’m human and people make mistakes” as a legitimate response [to missing a patient’s appointment] (Miss Conduct, March 13). To be so dismissive and disrespectful of a patient’s time, along with insensitivity of her abandonment issues, indeed is a “run, don’t walk” moment. While a therapist may miss an appointment, it is their responsibility to acknowledge what hurt this has caused, at the very least. Regarding the subsequent missed appointment [by the patient], it seems this was a missed opportunity for the therapist to discuss the circumstances of what occurred, along with the expectations to be charged. Had this been the first time the patient had missed an appointment, it could have been used as a moment of some reparation by not charging the patient. Like therapists who don’t return a phone call from a prospective patient because they do not have availability, there are things which a therapist should not do, as it causes harm instead of healing. And isn’t that why we are in the profession we are in to begin with? Being respected by your therapist is key. And if you don’t feel that, then you should seek another therapist.

Charles G. Martel, LICSW

Boston

Apologizing for mistakes should be a standard part of patient care — out of basic respect for another human being.

Dr. B.

Slippery Slope

I knew I liked Gunstock but I didn’t really know why until I read this whole history (“The Fight for the Soul of Gunstock Mountain,” March 20). When I tell my friends I get to ski free (I’m 73), they can’t believe it. When I tell them about the views of the lake and the mountain from my family’s home, they can’t believe it (neither can I — simply beautiful). When we visit the pub/restaurant for lunch at the mountain and are greeted and served by incredibly nice and friendly servers, we can’t believe it! Really a special place. Please keep it this way.

Deane Coady

Brookline

I was dismayed to read Bill Donahue’s article on the fight over Gunstock Mountain Resort’s future. The politics as described have put a cloud on what I thought was a lovely ski destination. I’m an avid cross-country skier and only recently discovered Gunstock’s Nordic trails. I especially love the hillier Cobble Mountain black and blue trails across the street from the Nordic Center, and have sung their praises to my friends. Gunstock is also an easy drive from Boston for a day of skiing. Knowing what I know now, I’ll make the longer drive to towns that are more appreciative of diversity.

Marlene Heroux

Stoneham

Best ski article I’ve read in years. I’m the principal of Bunky Ski Wax. And aware of the changes in ski resort experiences in our area. Gunstock is a gem for sure and a part of our skier heritage. You just got to love it. And it’s a place you don’t need a trust fund to buy a lift ticket.

Bernie Marciniak

Charlestown

I too have a personal connection to Gunstock: In the late ‘60s, I spent two impressionable years (ages 5-7) in Laconia, New Hampshire. I learned to ski at Gunstock with my dad. I’ll never forget having to lace up inner and outer leather boots before clamping down on cable bindings attached to wooden skis. My father made me herringbone up the slope until I could make turns on my own, before he would even buy me a ticket for the rope tow. I firmly believe that my introduction to skiing at Gunstock fostered a lifelong love of the sport and created the confidence to become a professional ski patroller and ski some beautiful backcountry slopes. I visit often and hope it doesn’t lose its small ski area charm.

Hendryk Sowa

Fruitport, Michigan

Great writing, terrible story. Gunstock was a beautiful and friendly mountain when I used it to train for the National Ski Patrol Senior Program [emergency responder] test in 1970 — and still is. You must continue to help the locals to keep their gem.

Gari Gatwood

Acton

I know the Globe’s idea of journalism is “personal, personal.” But I really don’t think I should have to read several pages of charming [descriptions like] “barn full of used skis” and “lift attendant and grocery store cashier” to get the basic facts. Who owns Gunstock? How is it run now? What is being proposed? And I don’t think it is improper for the state, which owns the property, to ask the operator for the list of employees and their jobs and salaries. That’s “hours and hours” of work? Tsk, tsk.

David Golber

Cambridge

Connecticut Travel Tips

Nice article on Mystic, with enough places to eat for a week or more (“Exploring Connecticut’s Lively Coast,” March 20)! Writer Marc Hurwitz didn’t mention the Mystic Aquarium. The belugas are beautiful to watch, as are the penguins. My favorite: jellyfish. Mesmerizing and beautiful.

Evelyn Carver

Middleborough

Rather than drive all the way to Clinton from Mystic, stop in Niantic (exit 74 on Interstate 95), drive down to the water and enjoy the fish fry at Skipper’s or go to Dad’s Restaurant before/after a walk on the mile long Niantic Bay Boardwalk. Check out the Niantic Public House for microbrews, stop at a walk-up only Dairy Queen, and enjoy the quaint shops along Main Street. Beach-lovers can hang out at Rocky Neck State Park for sunbathing and picnicking.

nathank

Then spend the rest of the afternoon [in Niantic] at the Book Barn, which is really a group of buildings, play chess on the big outdoor table, pet the animals, and go home with an armful of wonderful used books.

shp10

It’s a shame to always see New London left off these lists. It’s an incredibly diverse small city always working to compete with these cute towns. Washington Street Coffee House is filled with young people and artists, there are galleries showcasing local artists, the ocean, beach, etc. The city is always working to draw tourists AND support its community but without press.

YanKiwi77

