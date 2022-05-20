My fiance’s sister is toxic. How do I cut her out of my life?

My fiancé's sister is toxic. When we got engaged, she wrote me a letter explaining why she hates her brother so much, but then threw a huge fit that she wasn’t involved in the wedding. (We gave her a job with centerpieces to keep the peace.) She always hate-talks him and has blocked me on social media, and said that I have an eating disorder at the dinner table. I do not. I told my fiancé I don’t want her involved anymore and would like to cut her out of my life while supporting his relationship with her. I’m not sure what to do at this point.

Pop open a refreshing beverage and congratulate yourself, because you’ve already hit one of the major milestones in dealing with impossible in-laws: You’ve recognized that there is nothing you can do to make the relationship work. So many folks seem to believe that there’s One Weird Trick that will get people who are determined to disapprove of them to suddenly glow with warm acceptance. There is not. (And if there were, people would be sharing that bit of wisdom like they do with “lift with your legs” or “have a good handshake.” It wouldn’t be secret knowledge.)

Go ahead and consider her cut out of your life as of this moment. You don’t need anyone’s permission for that, and you don’t need to make an announcement of it either. If there are family expectations that the two of you are supposed to be friends or consider each other sisters, too bad for the people who have those expectations. Expend as little emotional energy in this woman’s direction as you can (Google “grey rocking”). If she lies about you at a family function, respond with “That’s not true and I’m not wasting time rebutting it further.”

I get the vibe that you’re already doing this, though — so to what extent is this a fiancé problem more than a future-sister-in-law problem? You recognize that giving her a job in the wedding rewarded her bad behavior, I’m sure, and you don’t say how your fiancé responded to the things you had to say. (Does your fiancé even want a relationship with his sister? Are you sure that he’d rather be supported in his relationship with her than protected from her? What does he want you to do if and when she verbally abuses him in public?) You two need to get on the same page, quickly, about her involvement in/attendance at your wedding, and what is going to be done if she acts up at the event. This conversation may seem like a distraction from the kind of wedding planning you’d rather be doing, but it’s not. Hashing out awkward questions about family and finances is what the time before weddings is for, because as difficult as it may be, it’s still easier than having these conversations for the first time at a baby shower or a funeral.

