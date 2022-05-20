For sale: Homes with Dutch doors in Holbrook and Wakefield

LOT SIZE 0.97 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 3

LAST SOLD FOR $375,000 in 2018

PROS A wooden Dutch door breaks up the stone exterior of this 1950 ranch. The open main floor is anchored by a big stone hearth and a glamorous kitchen remodeled with quartz counters, marble backsplash, and two-toned cabinetry. A family room in back features a cathedral ceiling, skylights, views of the expansive grounds, and a windowed closet roomy enough for an office. Nearby, find two bedrooms and a new bath with glass tile tub surround and double vanity. Spiral stairs lead down to a den with wood stove and sliders to a patio; there’s also a guest suite with private bath, and another bath with step-in shower. Laundry is in the garage. CONS Set on a busy road.

$575,000

65 MELVIN STREET / WAKEFIELD

SQUARE FEET 1,306

LOT SIZE 0.15 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $292,000 in 2016

PROS Enter this renovated 1880 Colonial through a cheery red Dutch door with a natural wood finish inside. The open living room features hardwood floors and skylights; the dining area is highlighted by overhead wood beams and a custom hutch that flanks an exposed brick chimney. The remodeled kitchen includes a farmhouse sink, stainless appliances, and butcher block counters. The back door opens to a deck, patio, and fenced yard. Across the hall from a new bath, the primary bedroom has a closet with a rolling barn door. Upstairs, both bedrooms feature built-in storage. There’s laundry and a walk-out family room in the basement. CONS No garage; fairly steep staircase.

