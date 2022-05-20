fb-pixel Skip to main content
On the Block

For sale: Homes with Dutch doors in Holbrook and Wakefield

Half doors invite fresh air and neighborly conversation while keeping toddlers and dogs safely inside.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated May 20, 2022, 7 minutes ago
The exterior of 299 Weymouth Street, Holbrook.handout

$559,000

299 WEYMOUTH STREET / HOLBROOK

SQUARE FEET 2,706

LOT SIZE 0.97 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 3

LAST SOLD FOR $375,000 in 2018

PROS A wooden Dutch door breaks up the stone exterior of this 1950 ranch. The open main floor is anchored by a big stone hearth and a glamorous kitchen remodeled with quartz counters, marble backsplash, and two-toned cabinetry. A family room in back features a cathedral ceiling, skylights, views of the expansive grounds, and a windowed closet roomy enough for an office. Nearby, find two bedrooms and a new bath with glass tile tub surround and double vanity. Spiral stairs lead down to a den with wood stove and sliders to a patio; there’s also a guest suite with private bath, and another bath with step-in shower. Laundry is in the garage. CONS Set on a busy road.

The den at 299 Weymouth Street, Holbrook.handout

John Mahoney, RE/MAX Unlimited, 617-416-9589, johnmahoney.remax.com

$575,000

65 MELVIN STREET / WAKEFIELD

The exterior of 65 Melvin Street, Wakefield.handout

SQUARE FEET 1,306

LOT SIZE 0.15 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $292,000 in 2016

PROS Enter this renovated 1880 Colonial through a cheery red Dutch door with a natural wood finish inside. The open living room features hardwood floors and skylights; the dining area is highlighted by overhead wood beams and a custom hutch that flanks an exposed brick chimney. The remodeled kitchen includes a farmhouse sink, stainless appliances, and butcher block counters. The back door opens to a deck, patio, and fenced yard. Across the hall from a new bath, the primary bedroom has a closet with a rolling barn door. Upstairs, both bedrooms feature built-in storage. There’s laundry and a walk-out family room in the basement. CONS No garage; fairly steep staircase.

The kitchen of 65 Melvin Street, Wakefield.handout

Peter Cote, Redfin, 978-380-0794, peter.cote@redfin.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

