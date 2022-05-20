17-year-old boy arrested on gun charge in Dorchester

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on a gun charge Friday night in Dorchester, after he admitted he was carrying a gun when asked by the officers, Boston police said.

Officers received a report that a male, who appeared to be a teenager, had been seen brandishing a firearm in the area of 1750 Dorchester Ave. at 7:49 p.m., police said in a statement.

When the officers arrived they found the teenager and asked him if he had a gun, and he told them that he did.