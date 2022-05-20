17-year-old boy arrested on gun charge in Dorchester

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on a gun charge Friday night in Dorchester, after he admitted he was carrying a gun when asked by the officers, Boston police said.
Officers received a report that a male, who appeared to be a teenager, had been seen brandishing a firearm in the area of 1750 Dorchester Ave. at 7:49 p.m., police said in a statement.
When the officers arrived they found the teenager and asked him if he had a gun, and he told them that he did.
“The male replied ‘yes,’ and raised his shirt, which revealed a firearm in his waistband,” police said.
Officers searched the boy and discovered a 9mm handgun with seven rounds of ammunition recovered, police said. They also found three loose rounds of ammunition.
The teen, who was not identified due to his age, is facing charges of being a delinquent in unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, police said.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court.
