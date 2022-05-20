Another spike in COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island

Rhode Island reported 1,047 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the first time the state has seen more than 1,000 cases on a single day since Feb. 2.
Now Bristol, Kent, Providence, and Washington counties are considered to have “high” levels of COVID-19 cases, which means the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that you wear a mask in indoor settings. (Newport County is considered “medium” level.)
So yes, cases are spiking again in Rhode Island, although health leaders say they’re hopeful that Rhode Island’s high vaccine rate, available treatments, and precautions (like mask wearing) will help the state avoid a surge similar to the one we saw after Christmas.
Advertisement
Here’s a breakdown of cases per 100,000 (that we know of) in each city and town between May 8 and May 14, according to the Department of Health.
Barrington: 902
East Greenwich: 711
Exeter: 708
West Greenwich: 696
North Kingstown: 668
Lincoln: 601
Middletown: 591
Little Compton: 571
East Providence: 556
Cranston: 516
Coventry: 512
Tiverton: 512
Jamestown: 491
Charlestown: 476
Cumberland: 470
Pawtucket: 468
Warwick: 467
Burrillville: 462
Scituate: 453
Smithfield: 453
Bristol: 418
Providence: 409
North Providence: 407
Warren: 391
Central Falls: 387
Portsmouth: 385
West Warwick: 383
Johnston: 376
Newport: 372
Hopkinton: 370
Richmond: 367
Narragansett: 328
Woonsocket: 308
North Smithfield: 300
Westerly: 296
South Kingstown: 290
Glocester: 268
Foster: 235
New Shoreham: N/A
This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.