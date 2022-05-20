Another spike in COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island

Rhode Island reported 1,047 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the first time the state has seen more than 1,000 cases on a single day since Feb. 2.

Now Bristol, Kent, Providence, and Washington counties are considered to have “high” levels of COVID-19 cases, which means the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that you wear a mask in indoor settings. (Newport County is considered “medium” level.)

So yes, cases are spiking again in Rhode Island, although health leaders say they’re hopeful that Rhode Island’s high vaccine rate, available treatments, and precautions (like mask wearing) will help the state avoid a surge similar to the one we saw after Christmas.