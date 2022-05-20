fb-pixel Skip to main content
RHODE MAP

Another spike in COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island

By Dan McGowan Globe Columnist,Updated May 20, 2022, 1 hour ago
A surge in COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island means that according to CDC guidelines, most of the state should wear masks indoors again. Here, a sign at the Newport Jazz Festival last August.Matt O'Brien/Associated Press

Rhode Island reported 1,047 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the first time the state has seen more than 1,000 cases on a single day since Feb. 2.

Now Bristol, Kent, Providence, and Washington counties are considered to have “high” levels of COVID-19 cases, which means the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that you wear a mask in indoor settings. (Newport County is considered “medium” level.)

So yes, cases are spiking again in Rhode Island, although health leaders say they’re hopeful that Rhode Island’s high vaccine rate, available treatments, and precautions (like mask wearing) will help the state avoid a surge similar to the one we saw after Christmas.

Advertisement

Here’s a breakdown of cases per 100,000 (that we know of) in each city and town between May 8 and May 14, according to the Department of Health.

Barrington: 902

East Greenwich: 711

Exeter: 708

West Greenwich: 696

North Kingstown: 668

Lincoln: 601

Middletown: 591

Little Compton: 571

East Providence: 556

Cranston: 516

Coventry: 512

Tiverton: 512

Jamestown: 491

Charlestown: 476

Cumberland: 470

Pawtucket: 468

Warwick: 467

Burrillville: 462

Scituate: 453

Smithfield: 453

Bristol: 418

Providence: 409

North Providence: 407

Warren: 391

Central Falls: 387

Portsmouth: 385

West Warwick: 383

Johnston: 376

Newport: 372

Hopkinton: 370

Richmond: 367

Narragansett: 328

Woonsocket: 308

North Smithfield: 300

Westerly: 296

South Kingstown: 290

Glocester: 268

Foster: 235

New Shoreham: N/A

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video