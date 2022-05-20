Four teenage boys face charges of setting off fireworks in downtown Boston

Four teenage boys are facing juvenile charges of using an incendiary device after witnesses said they set off fireworks in downtown Boston on Friday afternoon, police said, in the latest incident of juvenile suspects sowing chaos in the heart of the city.

Police responded at 3:27 p.m. to a report of a large explosion near Summer and Arch streets and spoke there with several witnesses who said a group of teens had been seen igniting an incendiary device in the nearby crosswalk, according to a statement from Boston police.

Officers then heard another loud explosion near Downtown Crossing and went there to find firework debris in the roadway near 335 Washington St. , police said. Witnesses told police four teenage boys had used a black cylinder to launch fireworks from the street and then fled into a nearby business, according to the statement.